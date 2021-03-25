New Wave Subsidiary, Way of Will Inc., Announces Launch of Functional Mushroom Capsules and Functional Mushroom Powder as Part of New Emerging Mushroom Collection

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, is pleased to announce the launch of its first mushroom products in a new functional mushroom collection, which will live under the Way of Will brand.

Way of Will, a natural wellness brand under New Wave and known for its aromatherapy-based products, revealed earlier this year that it will be introducing a new line of functional mushroom products in the upcoming months. Further to the announcement, the company is releasing the Functional Mushroom Powder and the Functional Mushroom Capsules from the collection to the U.S. market. Paving the way to a larger collection of specialty mushroom products, the mushroom powder and capsules will be the first step in Way of Will's journey into the psychedelics space.

The product launch, featuring a house blend of five functional mushrooms and fungi available in both capsule and powder format, aim to naturally boost immunity. They are loaded with vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants that support a healthy immune system. The capsules are designed with ease of consumption and convenience in mind, while the powder allows for versatile use by mixing and incorporating it into foods and beverages.

"Mushrooms are gaining popularity rapidly right now, but they're not a new phenomenon in food and medicine. They have been used in certain regions of the world for centuries for a plethora of health and wellness purposes," said Willie Tsang, founder and CEO of Way of Will. "Mushrooms are chock-full of nutrients that our bodies love and need to function at its best. Our goal here is to source the best-quality mushrooms possible and maximize their benefits through well-researched formulations developed by our team. We are excited to introduce these capsules and powders to the U.S. market. We're working tirelessly to roll out the rest of the products as we've got a lot of customers and buyers who are eager to see our entire functional mushroom collection available to in stores and online."

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

