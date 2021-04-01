New Wave Subsidiary, Way of Will Inc., Announces Plans to Expand Brand Presence on Amazon US and Canada

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, today announced its plans to expand Way of Will's brand presence on the e-commerce giant, Amazon.

Way of Will, a health and wellness brand offering a large assortment of natural skin care and body care, is in preparation of listing to widen our selection on the Amazon US and Canada platform at the beginning of May this year. This preparation incudes:

Creative assets for listings

Data analytics including search demands

Competitive analysis

Keywords and product optimization

Inventory fulfillments to FBA

Once the majority of the brand's collection are added to the e-commerce platform, the company is expected to see a growth of 20% in revenue. The goal of increasing the selection of products on Amazon is to optimize sales and fortify the company's growth strategy.

Products that are currently available on Amazon include Way of Will's popular massage oil, deodorants, face mask sprays, nail serum, and their Athletic Collection skin-care products. New products that customers can expect to find on Amazon starting in May will include bestsellers such as hand washes, hand & body lotions, hydrating face spray, and face oil serums. Amazon US customers will also be able to purchase mushroom capsules and mushroom powder, which are a part of Way of Will's new collection of Functional Mushroom products.

The health and wellness brand is widely loved for offering products that are cruelty-free, incorporating all-natural ingredients that are genuinely good for the skin, and eliminating harsh ingredients from their formulations found in conventional skin-care products. In the past year, the company has also made a commitment to move toward more eco-friendly packaging for a more environmentally responsible approach to their business.

"We're thrilled to be adding almost our entire assortment of products to both Amazon US and Amazon Canada," commented Willie Tsang, founder and CEO of Way of Will. "The existing products that we've had on Amazon for the past years have been well-received, so we're confident that the new products will be a welcoming addition to our selection. Our goal is to maximize sales by diversifying our sales channels and gain more exposure on different platforms, so we can have a greater reach and prevent dependency on any one channel."

