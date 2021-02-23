New Wave Subsidiary, Way of Will Inc., Prepares for Expansion into the FDM Market Following Release from Product Exclusivity Agreement With Whole Foods Market U.S.

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announces Way of Will's plan to broaden its relationship with food, drug, and mass merchandisers after its temporary exclusivity arrangement with Whole Foods Market U.S. recently concluded.

Way of Will is setting its sights on expanding their presence in the food/drug/mass (FDM) market in the US through their continuing partnership with United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) since August 2020. With the recent release from a 6-month product exclusivity agreement with Whole Foods Market U.S., Way of Will products is now readily available to over 50 supermarket chains and mass market retailers through UNFI.

UNFI (NYSE: UNFI) is one of the largest publicly traded wholesale distributors in the U.S. food retail and grocery industry in North America. They provide a vast assortment of primarily natural and organic products to a wide range of supermarkets and mass market chains. With over 60 distribution centers across North America, UNFI boasts partnerships with some of the largest U.S. grocery retail chains including Sprouts Farmers Market, Key Food, and National Co+op Grocers (NCG).

"We're excited about the endless opportunities ahead for our brand with respect to our expansion plans into the FDM market," said Willie Tsang, founder and CEO of Way of Will. "It's been a pleasure working with United Natural Foods over the past six months, and with our ongoing partnership, we can confidently look forward to continued and exponential growth and providing consumers with our range of health and wellness products around every corner in the U.S."

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

