New Way Air Bearings Welcomes Middle Schoolers for What's So Cool About Manufacturing? Program

"There are some really cool high technology manufacturing companies in the area but nobody knows about that," explained Nick Hackett, President of New Way Air Bearings. "The program really helps to overcome the idea that manufacturing is an old dirty steel mill."

Last year, New Way worked with students from Radnor Middle School who won the award for Outstanding Creativity for the video they created. This year, New Way is paired with students from Delaware County Christian School (DCCS.)

"This program is very important for our students. It shows them that manufacturing is more intriguing and high-tech than just producing the same part over and over again," said Christi Rhine, an English teacher at DCCS.

The group of about a dozen students toured the facility, interviewed Hackett and other New Way employees and learned how New Way produces components for devices they use every day.

Sarah Stahl, one of the 8th graders, was intrigued to learn how one of the most popular New Way products, air bars, floats the glass enabling more highly-precise processing and inspection so vital in flat panel cell phone screens and televisions. "It's been a really cool experience," Stahl said.

Hackett believes both the students and New Way benefit from this event, "Not only does participating in this program support the company's mission of community involvement, but it also teaches us to look at our business from the eyes of a 13-year-old and in the process to realize how exciting and cool it is."

What's So Cool About Manufacturing? was started in 2013 by the Manufacturers Resource Center in Allentown, Pa. and has met with such success it has now expanded to 15 regions in Pennsylvania and 11 additional states.

