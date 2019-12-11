New Way Introduces Servo-Driven Rotary Stage Product Line
Dec 11, 2019, 09:00 ET
ASTON, Pa., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Way Air Bearings is pleased to announce the latest addition to its standard air bearing product line: Servo-Driven Rotary Stages. This product offers a fully integrated solution for precision rotary stages with all the advantages made available through our Porous Media TechnologyTM.
"New Way is excited about the addition of Servo-Driven Rotary Stages to our product line. We've had numerous requests for an integrated solution using our Air Spindles. Servo-Driven Rotary Stages provide the answer, delivering precision and a robust design for rotary stages in one complete package," states Rich Hesse, New Way Technical Sales Manager.
Servo-Driven Rotary Stages integrates our porous media design experience with other high-quality components:
- Air Spindles create a stiff, yet even distribution of air resulting in non-contact motion with no asynchronous error motion and low synchronous error motion.
- Slotless, brushless motor allows for smooth velocity control and minimal vibration
- Rotary encoders are offered in standard and high resolution
This unique component combination delivers incomparable precision along with a crash-resistant design.
Servo-Driven Rotary Stages deliver superior precision at high speeds. Servo-Driven Rotary stages are useful in applications across industries including:
- Automotive Inspection
- X-Ray Inspection
- Astronomy Turntables
- Semiconductor Inspection
- Precision Machining
Servo-Driven Rotary Stages are currently offered in two standard sizes, with options for a standard or high-resolution encoder. Inquiries on custom orders are also welcome while the product line continues to be developed.
New Way® Air Bearings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is the world's leading independent designer and manufacturer of modular air bearing products and the recognized provider of porous media air bearing solutions, sold in over 30 countries worldwide. New Way has been recognized for multiple years on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest-growing, private companies in America, and as a Deloitte Fast 50 Technology company for the Philadelphia, PA, USA Region and is a past recipient of The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce's Technological Excellence of the Year Award. New Way is located in Aston, PA. Learn more at www.newwayairbearings.com
CONTACT: Richard Hesse, Technical Sales Manager, rhesse@newwayairbearings.com, 610-364-3465
SOURCE New Way® Air Bearings, Inc.
