NEW WAYS TO BLOOM. Beekman 1802's #1 Global Bestselling Moisturizer Just Got Even Better! This Skin Barrier Savior Is Now Kinder & More Accessible Than Ever Before

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover new ways to make your skin BLOOM! Beekman 1802's top selling skin barrier-building formula, Bloom Cream Daily Face Moisturizer, is now available in two NEW formats that will make blooming even better! Introducing the Bloom Cream in a Tube and a Bloom Cream Jumbo with Refillable Pod - new formats that will be ideal for on-the-go, offering an easier application process as well as perfect for the eco-conscious consumers.

Bloom Cream is Beekman 1802's #1 global bestseller with one sold every 90 seconds.

Bloom in a Tube Bloom Cream Jumbo with Refillable Pod

"The kindest way to ensure that everyone can enjoy our product is by creating new formats that remove any barriers for new users. Our original bloom cream requires two hands to apply, but we wanted to eliminate any barriers for people with disabilities. That's why we have introduced a new tube that allows you to apply the cream with just one hand! You can now apply it on-the-go, and even directly on your face without using your fingers.

For those who have made bloom cream a staple in their routine, we have introduced a refillable jumbo-sized container, which uses 83% less plastic. This reduces waste, saves you more money and helps us all be kinder to the planet." - Ayesha Bshero, Vice President, Creative & Product Development at Beekman 1802

The new Bloom Cream Jumbo with a refillable pod will give you 120 environmentally-kind blooms, giving you a Kinder way to bloom, just time for Earth Day celebrations. With 83% less plastic being used, this will save 6 jars per person of the Jumbo Bloom Cream from landfills - that's over 135K jars per year.

The new Bloom in a Tube offers a convenient, easy-to-squeeze tube that provides 60 blooms for on-the-go hydration, while retaining all the same healthy skin benefits. The Bloom Tube, without a pump mechanism and made entirely of PCR, renders the Bloom in a Tube fully recyclable, doubling down on KINDNESS.

Beekman 1802's commitment to kindness goes beyond what's inside the jar with our new sustainable refillable packaging. Being kind to your skin barrier now means being kind to the planet with every jar.

"In celebration of Earth Day, we are introducing our iconic best seller in a refillable format as well as a recyclable tube format. As a company, we continue to look for sustainable opportunities and strive to reduce our footprint and have consumers make their personal sustainable choices." - Jill Scalamandre, CEO at Beekman 1802

Key Benefits:

Multitasking cream delivers instant moisture beyond the surface for petal-soft skin

Restores skin's healthy hydration for a more youthful appearance

97% saw healthier skin

100% improvement in skin barrier function

Boosts skin health and fights dullness for blooming radiance

At Beekman 1802, we're committed to ensuring you get the most out of our products. That's why Beekman reformulated the Bloom Cream Daily Moisturizer to be even more effective! By removing the coconut alkanes from the formula and increasing the levels of some of the most beneficial ingredients, you will get even more barrier-building benefits in every bloom. It's the same best selling moisturizer that will still "bloom" out of the bottles with the signature flower shape that everyone loves, but better!

Availability

The Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream in a Tube ($54) and the Bloom Cream Jumbo with Refillable Pod ($65) will be launching on Earth Day, Monday, April 22nd on Beekman1802.com

About Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 is a skin health brand based on the clinical science of 2 ingredients: Goat Milk and Kindness. Founded by Dr. Brent Ridge, a Harvard-trained longevity physician, and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, a bestseller author, the brand is a leading milk based brand for sensitive skin. With its 31 active ingredients that strengthen the skin barrier and balance the microbiome, Beekman 1802 products are Clinically Kind and proven to rebalance, rebuild, and repair even the most sensitive skin to its healthiest state.

