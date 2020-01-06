PALATINE, Ill., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber, the world's leading barbecue grill brand, and June, famous for pioneering smart cooking technology, are changing the way people grill forever with the introduction of the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub. It's a first of its kind, step-by-step grilling assistant that sends notifications directly to a smartphone on everything from grill setup, to when food is ready to flip, serve, and eat. Weber will be showcasing at CES in Las Vegas for the first time ever, debuting the new Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub—which was selected as a CES Innovation Award honoree—at the Weber booth during the show.

New Weber Connect™ Smart Grilling Hub Turns Any Grill into a Smart Grill. New Weber Connect™ Smart Grilling Hub Turns Any Grill into a Smart Grill New Weber Connect™ Smart Grilling Hub Turns Any Grill into a Smart Grill

Integrating artificial intelligence and nearly 70 years of grilling knowledge, the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub leverages some of the most advanced smart cooking technology on the market. "Having the right information at the right time is powerful – it's the key to getting perfect results and developing your skills as a griller. The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub delivers on that promise and enhances the grilling experience," said Chris Scherzinger, CEO at Weber-Stephen Products LLC. "Regardless of the type of grill you own, the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub will seamlessly turn it into a smart grill featuring cutting-edge grilling technology."

How the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub works

Real-time food temperature monitoring: After downloading the Weber Connect mobile app, simply insert the meat probes into food and then connect them to the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub. If using an ambient probe, then place it inside of the grill using the grate clip provided. The probes monitor real-time food doneness and grill temperature throughout the entire cook. Information is then sent to your smartphone through the Weber Connect app. The app is compatible with iOS and Android.

After downloading the Weber Connect mobile app, simply insert the meat probes into food and then connect them to the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub. If using an ambient probe, then place it inside of the grill using the grate clip provided. The probes monitor real-time food doneness and grill temperature throughout the entire cook. Information is then sent to your smartphone through the Weber Connect app. The app is compatible with iOS and Android. Step-by-step assistance: With the Weber Connect app, the griller receives notifications on everything from grill setup, to when it's time to flip food, change the temperature, and when it's the perfect doneness to serve. The app will also prompt the griller with tips and techniques to help achieve perfect doneness. It's like having your own personal grill master by your side every step of the way.

the griller receives notifications on everything from grill setup, to when it's time to flip food, change the temperature, and when it's the perfect doneness to serve. The app will also prompt the griller with tips and techniques to help achieve perfect doneness. It's like having your own personal grill master by your side every step of the way. Access to decades of grilling expertise: The Weber Connect app features a variety of grilling programs, developed by Weber Grill Masters, with detailed instructions. New content will continuously evolve and be added.

The Weber Connect app features a variety of grilling programs, developed by Weber Grill Masters, with detailed instructions. New content will continuously evolve and be added. New functionality: Weber Connect will continue to evolve and offer new functionality and features, including a planned Alexa integration in 2020.

"We started with the simple idea of using modern technology to make cooking perfectly easy for anyone, and we applied that to grilling. From smoking a holiday turkey to hosting a backyard barbeque, everyone from the novice griller to an experienced grill master will have the confidence that whatever they make will come out perfectly," said Matt Van Horn, June CEO and co-founder. "We've accomplished the next evolution of cooking technology with the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub powered by JuneOS, by giving everyone the guidance to unlock their true grilling potential."

The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub launches in more than 30 countries in early 2020. It will be available in the US at weber.com and select retailers for $129.99. For more information on the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, visit weber.com.

ABOUT WEBER

Weber-Stephen Products began perfecting grilling in 1952 with the invention of the revolutionary Weber® Kettle Grill. Decades later, Weber has proven its dedication to superior grilling by continuously innovating with new grills, techniques and expertise to allow its loyal grilling fans to Discover What's Possible™ with Weber. The company's extensive portfolio of high-quality grills and grilling accessories have stood the test of time and helped countless grillers to explore all the possibilities of grilling with Weber.

ABOUT WEBER CONNECT AND JUNE

It all started when word of a June Smart Oven spread throughout the Weber headquarters. The ability to cook with that level of precision, ease and guidance convinced Weber engineers to put down their grilling tongs and cook a meal in the kitchen. After one use, they were convinced that JuneOS needed to live in the grilling world. And just like that, the two companies partnered. The idea of grilling with complete guidance and with delicious results on a Weber® grill had to be realized. The June and Weber teams worked together: 1000s of recipes were tested, 1000s of lines of code were written, and the result was Weber Connect™ smart grilling technology … a step-by-step grilling assistant that can help any griller become a grill master.

For press inquiries, contact webergrills@edelman.com.

SOURCE Weber-Stephen Products LLC

Related Links

http://www.weber.com

