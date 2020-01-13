New Website Educates Prostate Cancer Community about Chemotherapy

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prostate cancer advocacy organizations ZERO, Us TOO International and Prostate Conditions Education Council announce the launch of an educational website specific to chemotherapy for treating prostate cancer.

It is estimated that more than 191,000 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020. While most prostate cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, prostate cancer can recur or advance after an initial treatment; and some men have an initial diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer. Once prostate cancer is advanced, it can be managed but not cured. Chemotherapy is a common treatment for managing advanced prostate cancer but not routinely considered as a treatment option at other stages of the disease.

The prostate cancer chemotherapy website provides objective, balanced information about how chemotherapy works and when it should be considered as a treatment option. It addresses using chemotherapy in combination with other treatments and the potential for sequencing it in a treatment regimen. Along with the benefits of chemotherapy, probable treatment side effects are outlined as well as information for managing side effects.

"The purpose of the website is to provide an enduring educational platform on prostate cancer chemotherapy with current, accurate, and unbiased information," noted Wendy Poage, President of the Prostate Conditions Education Council. "Content will help to educate patients and caregivers about how chemotherapy fits into the evolving prostate cancer disease journey. It features questions to ask your doctor and debunks some common myths about chemotherapy."

The idea for the website was the result of a brainstorming session at an industry meeting attended by all of the participants. A discussion about current challenges for finding comprehensive information about chemotherapy for prostate cancer led to the idea of developing the website.

"Patients are finding it increasingly difficult to understand various prostate cancer treatment options throughout the disease journey," stated Jamie Bearse, CEO of ZERO. "This website will serve as an important online destination for the prostate cancer community to find reliable facts about chemotherapy."

A common deliverable of the three prostate cancer nonprofit organizations collaborating on this project is educational content to help men living with prostate cancer make informed treatment decisions at all phases of the disease. In addition to comprehensive educational written content and videos, the website will feature links to other resources including support groups.

"Beyond the facts and stats, it's important to provide opportunities for men with prostate cancer to learn from each other and share their personal experiences with treatment decisions and side effect management," said Us TOO International CEO Chuck Strand. "This website includes connections to support groups for men to exchange peer to peer information in person, online, or on a conference call."

Collaboration on the chemotherapy prostate cancer website will extend beyond the launch to include future content updates.

The chemotherapy website can be found at any of the web addresses below:

https://www.prostateconditions.org/about-prostate-conditions/prostate-cancer/chemotherapy

https://www.ustoo.org/chemotherapy

https://zerocancer.org/learn/current-patients/types-of-treatment/chemotherapy/

About Prostate Conditions Education Council

A national organization committed to men's health, the PCEC is the nation's leading resource for information on prostate health. The PCEC is dedicated to saving lives through awareness and the education of men, the women in their lives and the medical community about prostate cancer prevalence, the importance of early detection and available treatment options, as well as other men's health issues. The Council, comprised of a consortium of leading physicians, health educators, scientists and prostate cancer advocates, aims to conduct nationwide screenings for men and perform research that will aid in the detection and treatment of prostate conditions. More information is available at prostateconditions.org.

About Us TOO International

Us TOO International is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1990 that provides educational resources and support services to the prostate cancer community at no charge to help men and their spouses/partners and loved ones make informed decisions about prostate cancer detection, treatment options and related side effects. In addition to more than 200 support groups throughout the U.S. and abroad, Us TOO provides monthly newsletters, educational events, Inspire online support community, toll-free HelpLine, printed materials and a comprehensive website (www.ustoo.org).

About Zero – The End of Prostate Cancer

ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, improves the lives of men and families, and inspires action. We're building Generation ZERO, the first generation of men free from prostate cancer, through our national run/walk series, education and patient support programs, and grassroots advocacy. ZERO is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with regional chapters across the country. We dedicate 86 cents of every dollar to research and programs. More information is available at zerocancer.org.

SOURCE Prostate Conditions Education Council

