New Website Exemplifies Vestmark's Customer-Centric Rebranding Efforts

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark has taken the next step in its ongoing rebranding efforts by launching a redesigned website featuring tailored customer journeys. Each journey allows various types of asset and wealth management organizations to view a tailored suite of software and outsourced service solutions designed to resolve unique pain points and deliver better investor outcomes at scale.

"We are in the software business, and we are also in the people business. We have a keen appreciation for the unique roles and needs of the various customer types we serve—and the new Vestmark.com has been completely redesigned to speak their language and demonstrate that understanding," said Lonnie Macdonald, Chief Marketing Officer of Vestmark. "Our new website is the latest piece of marketing support designed to crystallize the many ways we can help each type of firm we serve."

The new Vestmark website (https://www.vestmark.com) allows broker-dealers, asset managers, bank wealth organizations, registered investment advisors (RIAs), turnkey asset management platforms (TAMPs), and insurance organizations to view interactive demonstrations of the VestmarkONE® software platform and Vestmark's suite of à la carte outsourced services.

The website also offers an extensive Knowledge Center (https://www.vestmark.com/resources) where visitors can easily search Vestmark's library of thought leadership across white papers, blog posts, press releases, videos, and other educational materials, which are all searchable by topic.

Vestmark's three corporate values (We Before Me, Knowledge Explorer, and Positive Energy) also play a prominent role on the new website. These values form the foundation for Vestmark's people-centric culture as well as the company's mission to help wealth management organizations and their advisors deliver better investor outcomes. Prospective employees can visit the website (https://www.vestmark.com/company) to learn more about the many benefits of being part of the Vestmark team.

"Vestmark fosters a special culture where the needs of our customers come first, and where our employees aspire to bring out the best in each other every single day," said Vince Pellegrini, Vestmark's Senior Vice President of Product Marketing & Client Experience. "Through our rebranding efforts and a number of other major organizational initiatives, we're doing more than ever before to help our clients and their advisors scale the delivery of better investor outcomes."

About Vestmark:

Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade their clients' portfolios through an innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, VestmarkONE®. Financial institutions and advisors use Vestmark's dynamic suite of portfolio and practice management tools and services to build customized solutions that meet their business needs and help to improve outcomes for clients.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered outside of Boston, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected players across the wealth management industry. More than $1.4 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts are currently managed on the VestmarkONE® platform. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

Media Inquiries:

JConnelly for Vestmark

Laura Simpson

(973) 850-7319

vestmark@jconnelly.com

SOURCE Vestmark

