New Website From Acuity Brands Shines a Light on Digital Customer Experience

The recently launched Acuity Brands website leverages Sitecore® Experience Platform™, enabling the delivery of personalized experiences across channels and geographies. To further reduce costs while enhancing security and scalability, the Sitecore platform is running on Microsoft's Azure platform as a service.

"We are excited that our proven Sitecore partners, like RDA, continue to enable leading B2B companies to better connect with their customers in a highly personalized way that cultivates lifelong relationships," said Terry Fortescue, VP Partner Success, Sitecore.

The new site now makes it easy for Acuity's customers to find the right solution and all the documentation they need. It displays more than 4,500 product web pages with their complex specifications and search criteria and delivers reliable performance. To drive additional customer value and internal efficiencies, the team is now in the process of migrating 14 additional brands websites into this leading digital platform.

"With RDA as our digital experience partner, we hit our five-month roadmap from kickoff of development to our beta launch, and then one more month to the live launch of our robust, fairly complicated site. Together, we are providing a website that is industry best-in-class," Crowder says.

About RDA

RDA has been engineering digital transformation and guiding top brands for over 31 years. As a leading provider of digital experience and intelligent automation platforms, RDA positions our clients for scale, agility and profitable growth. RDA's dedicated Sitecore developers have used Sitecore best practices, agile methodology and extensive systems integration to transform client marketing strategies into revenue-driving action. RDA was awarded Sitecore Best Commerce Experience 2018.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world's leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2018 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

