New Website Offers Glimpse Into Highly Anticipated Book "Gwathmey Siegel Kaufman 50+: Buildings and Projects"

The large-format monograph, published by Rizzoli, debuts this week and features inspiring testimonials from the firm's stellar client roster, compelling video interviews with book authors Robert Siegel and Gene Kaufman, access to high-resolution photos, and more.

The firm's storied history, including the merging of Gwathmey Siegel with Gene Kaufman Associates in 2012, is detailed in Gwathmey Siegel Kaufman 50+: Buildings and Projects, a monograph of 50-plus years of work expressed in words and pictures. Published by Rizzoli and retailing for $95, the comprehensive volume is written by Robert Siegel, principal and founder of Gwathmey Siegel Kaufman & Associates and Gene Kaufman, a principal at the same firm and founder of his own practice, Gene Kaufman, Architect.

Known for an architecture of distinctive modernism that is well crafted, refined, and often luxurious, Gwathmey Siegel Kaufman has been known for decades as the go-to firm for some of the nation's most discerning clientele, including well-known figures such as Steven Spielberg, David Geffen, and Ronald Lauder. They are particularly beloved for their residential work – country homes, town houses, and condos – but are masters of a wide range of architectural forms. The book is a thrilling exploration of such contemporary masterworks as the Ishraq Tower in Dubai, apartments and town houses in New York, the W Hotel in Hoboken, an oceanfront home in Malibu, and the MOCA North Miami + Expansion in Miami, among many others.

"After five decades and 400 built projects, we have developed our own long and distinguished history, from seminal projects in New York to large institutional complexes that have given us a global footprint. GSK50+ tells a great story – how three architects grew into our inherent talent as modernists," said Kaufman. "The practice started with a small, yet iconic, residence in the Hamptons and grew to include major commissions including the more recent addition to the monumental Guggenheim Museum. It's a source of real pride to be able to look at what we have contributed through our work."

"I think of architecture as a chronology of our time" said Siegel. "If a person can look inside this book and identify a place they'd like to visit, then I think we'll have been successful in bringing our work and our legacy to life through this monograph."



"Charlie and Bob were a remarkable team of two brilliant men whose work had an immense impact on both my personal and professional life," said Marshall Cogan, who hired the firm to design his Hamptons residence and Knoll Building in Boston, among others. "From a structure and design standpoint, their work was genius. I was always impressed by their ability to work within the economics of a particular project and deliver on time. I benefitted greatly from their harmonious vision and couldn't speak more highly of these two men and their world class work which I'm very pleased to see celebrated in the publication of GSK50+."

The book website serves as a hub of useful information about the book and is the vehicle through which members of the media can access the book press announcement and request images for publication. Those interested in learning more about the book should visit www.gsk50.com.

About Gwathmey Siegel Kaufman Architects LLC

Gwathmey Siegel Kaufman has completed over four hundred projects for residential, hotel, educational, healthcare, corporate, cultural, government and private clients throughout the United States and abroad.

In 1982, Gwathmey Siegel Kaufman received the American Institute of Architects' highest honor-the Firm Award-for "approaching every project with a fresh eye, a meticulous attention to detail, a keen appreciation for environmental and economic concerns and a strong belief in collaborative effort."

