New website officialfireclaims.com and 888-909-0100 phone number opened to help NorCal wildfire victims file loss claims to PG&E Bankruptcy Court

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of California, has extended the deadline to file claims for losses or damages arising from fires that occurred in Northern California prior to January 29, 2019. The new deadline is December 31, 2019, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Persons or entities who have not filed a claim should go to officialfireclaims.com for information on how to file a claim. A general information number is also available at 1-888-909-0100, and six PG&E service centers are open in Chico, Napa, Redding, Santa Rosa, Marysville, and Oroville (addresses below).

This extension and information outlets (website, phone number and service centers) are important to anyone who has not already filed a claim with the PG&E bankruptcy court, including, but not limited to: property owners, renters, occupants, businesses and others. Filing a claim is free and can be filed for any reason, but typical claims include damages to or loss of a home, personal property and more. Renters may file claims as well as homeowners. Non-residents may also file a claim. Persons or entities can also file claims for losses or damages that were not covered by their insurance.

Any person or entity who believes money is owed to them by PG&E for loss or injury resulting from the Northern California fires that occurred before PG&E filed for Chapter 11 on January 29, 2019, is eligible to file a fire claim. This includes property owners, renters, occupants, businesses and others.



In addition to completing a claim online or mailing one in , claimants may also file in person at a PG&E Service Center location below between 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time: 350 Salem Street (Chico); 3600 Meadow View Rd (Redding); 111 Stony Circle (Santa Rosa); 231 "D" Street (Marysville); 1850 Soscol Ave., Ste. 105 (Napa); 1567 Huntoon Street, (Oroville).

Quotes from the court-appointed claims representative Michael Kasolas

"We realize that there were many people who did not file because of confusion, misinformation, trauma, delayed or missed mail delivery, relocation, or the overwhelming challenge of day-to-day life after losing all or part of their property. We have a short window of time to help more people, but they must complete a claim to receive the money."

SOURCE Court-Appointed Claims Representative Michael Kasolas