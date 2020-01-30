New Wedding Startup Event Hollow Launches Free Wedding Planning Hotline

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The soon to be launched wedding startup, Event Hollow announced today a free wedding planning hotline for couples planning their nuptials in Northern California. In the lead up to the company's full product launch, Event Hollow is offering access to its award-winning wedding planners (including founder and CEO Jen Edmon) for free planning advice and early access to the Event Hollow network of wedding vendors.

Event Hollow takes the headache out of wedding planning and turns it into a fun and simple experience. Couples access a curated online marketplace of wedding vendors. All of the vendor info, including calendars and pricing are integrated right into the site. Event Hollow gives couples peace of mind knowing that the vendors are fully vetted and there are no hidden costs. Couples can even finance their weddings through the platform, offering the first truly seamless way to plan a wedding.

"I want couples who are at any point in planning their wedding to know that they can call us with any wedding questions they have and we'll share what we know. We're considering this a sneak-peek into Event Hollow and what we are bringing to the market in a couple of weeks," said Event Hollow Founder and CEO, Jen Edmon. "In some cases, that might be answering a question about problem-solving and in other cases, it might just be a recommendation for a videographer or caterer. Either way, our lines are open and we're ready to talk to you."

At its core Event Hollow is really about making life easier for couples planning their own weddings. Couples spend 528 hours on average planning for their big day. With Event Hollow that time is drastically lowered by 80%, eliminating the hours spent on searching for and interviewing dozens of vendors, comparing their pricing and managing their contracts. Essentially, the platform makes it possible to book all your vendors in an hour, freeing up the rest of your time to focus on the details that truly matter. Event Hollow's Wedding Planning Hotline is a single concierge feature of the multifaceted platform that is here to help ease the stress by answering questions and offering thoughtful advice in realtime.

Event Hollow will be fully launching its site in mid-February and will be available to anyone planning a wedding in Northern California with a bigger national launch later this year.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Event Hollow, is the first wedding marketplace of its kind to allow couples to discover, book and finance their wedding on one site. The startup serves both vendors and couples, connecting them through a thoughtful transactional marketplace. Event Hollow is a remedy to the unknown and stressful process of planning the most momentous event of our lives.

Launching in February 2020.

