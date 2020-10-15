New Weight Loss Diets Book by Health Coach Sue Seal Is a Guide to Looking and Feeling Great

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, My Clothes Fit Again!: The Overworked Women's Guide to Losing Weight by Sue Seal, provides a multifaceted approach to weight loss that goes beyond diet and exercise. My Clothes Fit Again! is written for any woman looking to lose stubborn weight and enjoy their wardrobe again.

My Clothes Fit Again!: The Overworked Women’s Guide to Losing Weight Sue Seal

60% of women have tried to lose weight in the last year, many to no avail. There are a variety of factors that affect a woman's body fat and ability to lose weight, from diet and exercise to hormones and sleep habits. My Clothes Fit Again!: The Overworked Women's Guide to Losing Weight helps women understand these factors, pinpoint what's causing them to hold onto weight, and make necessary life changes that both fit into their busy schedule and help them achieve their health and fitness goals.

Drawing from her expertise as a physical therapist and health and nutrition coach, Sue Seal explains in detail to readers how digestive tract issues can cause food cravings, what foods put stress on the body, and the right foods to eat to combat fatigue and joint pain. With its holistic outlook and easy to implement lifestyle tips, My Clothes Fit Again!: The Overworked Women's Guide to Losing Weight sets women up for success on the path to losing weight and living their best life.

About the Author:

Sue Seal is an established physical therapist and an Integrative Nutrition health coach, who integrates her understanding of Eastern and Western practices into her seminars, retreats, and speaking engagements. She is the founder of Sue Seal Wellness, a women's wellness practice that helps women to lose weight and gain a functionally healthy body and lifestyle. Sue currently resides in Bonney Lake, WA.

More About This Title:

My Clothes Fit Again!: The Overworked Women's Guide to Losing Weight by Sue Seal will be released by Morgan James Publishing on November 17, 2020. My Clothes Fit Again!—ISBN 9781642799545—has 174 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.95.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. (www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)

