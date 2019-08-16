New Weight Loss Recipe Book Shows the Impact of Self Image and Portion Control on Weight Loss

VALENCIA, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James's new release, When Food is Your Frenemy: From Obesity to Restored Health, by Jacob F. Bustos, guides those who are morbidly obese to make necessary changes to live full and healthy lives. As someone who has personally struggled with obesity, Jacob F. Bustos wants to let others in similar situations know that they are not alone. When Food is Your Frenemy shares essential techniques for adults struggling with weight loss, so that they may develop a healthy relationship with food.

Morgan James Publishing

Jacob F. Bustos knows how an imbalanced diet and a poor self-image can lead to excessive weight gain. His 25 years in the restaurant industry had led to morbid obesity, as well as multiple weight-related issues, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and poor liver health. Throughout When Food is Your Frenemy, Bustos describes his experience with bariatric surgery, warning adults to make changes before they get into a similar situation.

Bustos' experience as a chef and restaurant executive, as well as his experience with unhealthy eating habits, have informed much of his approach to clean and controlled eating. He explains that, while bariatric surgery is a necessary procedure, it must be paired with lifestyle changes for long-term results. His approach emphasizes the importance of portion control, positive self talk, and reframing one's mindset in order to experience lasting change. When Food is Your Frenemy also includes many recipes and dietary suggestions that are not only healthy, but they transform ordinary meals into delicious, clean versions.

If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Jacob F. Bustos, please call Nickcole Watkins at 516.900.5674

About the Author:

Jacob F. Bustos is a chef, cooking coach, and food enthusiast who has been in the food business for twenty-four years. He beat his battle with morbid obesity after undergoing a life-saving bariatric procedure that began his 160-pound weight loss journey and has set out to make a positive impact on others by emphasizing how important healthy food choices are. Jacob began his career in the fast food business and earned various awards for great customer service, even receiving Congressional recognition for his charitable work. In 2002, he left the fast food business and currently runs a number of fast-causal Cafes in Southern California. Jacob resides in Valencia, California, just north of Los Angeles

More About This Title:

When Food is Your Frenemy: From Obesity to Restored Health, by Jacob F. Bustos, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on September 17, 2019. When Food is Your Frenemy—ISBN 9781642793376—has 142 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.

( www.MorganJamesPublishing.com )

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nickcole Watkins

Morgan James Publishing

516.900.5674

220063@email4pr.com

SOURCE Morgan James Publishing

Related Links

https://www.morgan-james-publishing.com

