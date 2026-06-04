New Weiner Law Site Offers CA Trust, Probate & Litigation

LOS ANGELES, Jun. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifying its presence and enhancing accessibility for clients across California, the firm formerly known as San Diego Probate Attorneys and Los Angeles Probate Attorneys announces its rebranding as Weiner Law: Trust, Probate & Litigation Lawyers APC. This strategic evolution, marked by the launch of a new comprehensive website, reinforces the firm's dedication to guiding individuals and families through complex legal matters, particularly in probate, trust, and litigation.

To explore the firm's expanded services and new digital platform, visit https://weinerlawfirm.com/.

Unifying Legal Experience Across California

The rebranding to Weiner Law: Trust, Probate & Litigation Lawyers APC consolidates the firm's operations under a single, cohesive identity, reflecting its comprehensive service offerings throughout California. This strategic move integrates the experience previously offered under separate regional names, providing a unified and clear point of contact for clients navigating intricate legal processes.

Founded by Daniel R. Weiner, the firm focuses in assisting individuals and families with trust and probate administration, and trust and probate litigation. With a team of 10 attorneys, Weiner Law maintains a practical focus on enabling clients to make informed decisions during often challenging times.

"We are incredibly proud to unveil Weiner Law: Trust, Probate & Litigation Lawyers APC, representing a pivotal unification of our services formerly known as San Diego Probate Attorneys and Los Angeles Probate Attorneys," said Daniel R. Weiner, Founder and CEO of Weiner Law. "This strategic rebranding, coupled with the launch of our new website at weinerlawfirm.com, underscores our commitment to providing seamless and comprehensive estate planning, trust administration, and probate services to individuals and families across Los Angeles, San Diego, and the entire California region."

Enhanced Client Resources and Accessibility

The launch of the new website, serves as a central resource for clients seeking information on probate, trust, and litigation services. The platform is designed to shed light on these critical legal areas and streamline client access to the firm's expertise.

Weiner Law operates across key regions in California, with office locations in:

Del Mar: 12626 High Bluff Dr Ste 440, San Diego, CA 92130

12626 High Bluff Dr Ste 440, San Diego, CA 92130 Los Angeles: 445 S Figueroa St Suite 3100, Los Angeles, CA 90071

445 S Figueroa St Suite 3100, Los Angeles, CA 90071 San Diego: 402 W Broadway Suite 400 – B, San Diego, CA 92101

This rebranding and digital enhancement underscore Weiner Law's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality legal counsel across the state.

SOURCE Weiner Law: Trust, Probate & Litigation Lawyers APC