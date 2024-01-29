New Welding Technology Solutions Analysis: Software-based Robot Welder to Enhance Manufacturing Efficiency

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advancements in Welding Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welding is a versatile and essential fabrication process that uses heat to join metals together, either similar or dissimilar metals. Unlike brazing and soldering which use a lower temperature for metal fusion, welding technologies operate at very high temperatures. Welding is the most-used fabrication technique across all industry verticals. With fully automated welding solutions witnessing radical adoption across the manufacturing industry, the technology maturity level is very high.

With respect to automation, there are semi-automated and fully automated welding solutions. Semi-automated welding solutions are used predominantly for manufacturing a limited volume of products and require an operator to manually load the parts onto the fixture. Fully automated welding solutions can be programmed to perform repetitive welding work.

The industry is developing new welding solutions to minimize negative environmental impacts and conserve energy and natural resources. Manufacturers in various industries are adopting highly automated, AI-based cobot welding solutions to improve manufacturing processes.

This report covers the welding technologies/trends and solutions that improve manufacturing processes' efficiency and optimize plants; it provides an in-depth analysis of the welding technologies seeing high adoption in the manufacturing industry.

The study covers the following topics:

  • Technology landscape and trends
  • Technology attractiveness
  • Technology adoption factors: drivers and challenges
  • Welding symbols and defect symbols
  • Trends and major industry participants' development strategies
  • Growth opportunities and future roadmap

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Automation and Digitalization
  • Labor Shortages and New Training Methods
  • Improving Safety and Sustainability

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Most Commonly Used Welding Technologies across Industries
  • Welding Technology Drivers
  • Welding Technology Challenges
  • Technology Attractiveness Dashboard

History of Welding Technology

  • The Origins of Welding Technology
  • Impact of Welding across Industries

Technology Overview

  • Technology Focus: GMAW/MIG
  • Technology Focus: GTAW/TIG
  • Technology Focus: SMAW
  • Technology Focus: FCAW
  • Technology Focus: EBW
  • Technology Focus: AHW

Welding Symbols and Definitions

  • Most Commonly Used Gloves in the Welding Industry

Welding Defect Symbols and Descriptions

Recent Technology Advancements

  • Technology Advancements and Impacts on Welding Industry
  • Key Players and Recent Innovations
  • New Welding Laser Technology
  • Multi-process Welding Machine for Metal Fabrication
  • Software-based Robot Welder to Enhance Manufacturing Efficiency
  • Welding Fume Extraction Machine
  • Ultrasonic Welding Machine for High-voltage Assemblies
  • Double-pulse Ultrasonic Welding of Fiber-reinforced Composites
  • AI for Resistance and Laser Welding
  • AI-based Welding Process for High-volume Production
  • New Technique for Joining Dissimilar Materials

Funding and Recent Industry Activities

  • Recent Funding Activities

Future Roadmap

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pelpy9

