New Welding Technology Solutions Analysis: Software-based Robot Welder to Enhance Manufacturing Efficiency

Welding is a versatile and essential fabrication process that uses heat to join metals together, either similar or dissimilar metals. Unlike brazing and soldering which use a lower temperature for metal fusion, welding technologies operate at very high temperatures. Welding is the most-used fabrication technique across all industry verticals. With fully automated welding solutions witnessing radical adoption across the manufacturing industry, the technology maturity level is very high.

With respect to automation, there are semi-automated and fully automated welding solutions. Semi-automated welding solutions are used predominantly for manufacturing a limited volume of products and require an operator to manually load the parts onto the fixture. Fully automated welding solutions can be programmed to perform repetitive welding work.

The industry is developing new welding solutions to minimize negative environmental impacts and conserve energy and natural resources. Manufacturers in various industries are adopting highly automated, AI-based cobot welding solutions to improve manufacturing processes.

This report covers the welding technologies/trends and solutions that improve manufacturing processes' efficiency and optimize plants; it provides an in-depth analysis of the welding technologies seeing high adoption in the manufacturing industry.

The study covers the following topics:

Technology landscape and trends

Technology attractiveness

Technology adoption factors: drivers and challenges

Welding symbols and defect symbols

Trends and major industry participants' development strategies

Growth opportunities and future roadmap

Key Growth Opportunities

Automation and Digitalization

Labor Shortages and New Training Methods

Improving Safety and Sustainability

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Most Commonly Used Welding Technologies across Industries

Welding Technology Drivers

Welding Technology Challenges

Technology Attractiveness Dashboard

History of Welding Technology

The Origins of Welding Technology

Impact of Welding across Industries

Technology Overview

Technology Focus: GMAW/MIG

Technology Focus: GTAW/TIG

Technology Focus: SMAW

Technology Focus: FCAW

Technology Focus: EBW

Technology Focus: AHW

Welding Symbols and Definitions

Most Commonly Used Gloves in the Welding Industry

Welding Defect Symbols and Descriptions

Recent Technology Advancements

Technology Advancements and Impacts on Welding Industry

Key Players and Recent Innovations

New Welding Laser Technology

Multi-process Welding Machine for Metal Fabrication

Software-based Robot Welder to Enhance Manufacturing Efficiency

Welding Fume Extraction Machine

Ultrasonic Welding Machine for High-voltage Assemblies

Double-pulse Ultrasonic Welding of Fiber-reinforced Composites

AI for Resistance and Laser Welding

AI-based Welding Process for High-volume Production

New Technique for Joining Dissimilar Materials

Funding and Recent Industry Activities

Recent Funding Activities

Future Roadmap

