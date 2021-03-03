New Wellness CORE® Bowl Boosters From Wellness® Natural Pet Food Will Add a Boost of Guaranteed Nutrients and Flavor to Your Dog's Bowl

TEWKSBURY, Mass., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a natural, healthy new way to make mealtime exciting for your favorite pup while also adding a boost of nutrition! Wellness® Natural Pet Food has launched four new Wellness CORE® Bowl Boosters® functional toppers that deliver guaranteed nutrients, protein and crave-worthy flavor to make every meal your dog's best and support a lifetime of wellbeing.

New Wellness CORE Bowl Boosters functional toppers were crafted by Wellness’ team of experts including animal nutritionists to deliver guaranteed nutrients, protein and crave-worthy flavor that support a lifetime of wellbeing. New Wellness CORE Bowl Boosters functional toppers were crafted by Wellness’ team of experts including animal nutritionists to deliver guaranteed nutrients, protein and crave-worthy flavor that support a lifetime of wellbeing.

Crafted by Wellness' team of experts including veterinarians and animal nutritionists, Wellness CORE Bowl Boosters deliver health benefits you will see and your dog will feel. The new functional toppers are available in four recipes: (1) Digestive Health with guaranteed levels of probiotics to support a healthy microbiome and fiber-rich fruits and vegetables to aid healthy digestion, (2) Heart Health with guaranteed taurine and L-carnitine to support a strong heart, (3) Joint Health with glucosamine to support mobility and chondroitin sulfate for healthy bones and joints and (4) Skin & Coat Health with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to support a healthy coat, along with vitamin E and biotin to support skin health.

"As pet parents ourselves, we know that seeing our dogs get excited about a special meal is a real treat—for us included. We carefully crafted our new Bowl Boosters functional toppers with a nutrition-first mindset, featuring a variety of textures and flavors that transform a regular bowl of kibble into an exciting, nutrient-packed experience," says Chanda Leary-Coutu, Director of Marketing Communications and Consumer Experience for Wellness Natural Pet Food. "Supporting the health and wellness of your dog shouldn't be time consuming or hard, and that's why we've crafted Bowl Boosters as ready-to-serve in less than a minute so that furry family members can enjoy wholesome nutrition alongside us at mealtime."

The new Bowl Boosters are available at Pet Specialty stores and online retailers in 4 oz. resealable bags, along with 0.5 oz. trial sizes of the Digestive Health and Skin & Coat Health recipes, starting now. Each 4 oz. bag is RecycleReady, allowing pet parents to easily recycle clean, dry bags via store drop-off programs in the U.S. and Canada. Please visit How2Recycle.info for store drop-off locations.

To learn more about Wellness and Wellness CORE Bowl Boosters, please visit www.wellnesspetfood.com.

About Wellness®: At Wellness, an independent, national pet food company, we're on a mission to raise the bar in pet food, because we believe the right choice at mealtime forms the foundation of a long, happy life together. That's why we do things the right way, never the easy way—we are 100 percent focused on natural nutrition, crafting pet food and treat recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. That means our expert veterinarians and animal nutritionists ensure that every recipe combines the perfect balance of high-quality natural ingredients with the latest scientific research and technologies, so that every recipe delivers proven health pets will feel. This includes pets in need. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

SOURCE Wellness Natural Pet Food