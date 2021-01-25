New Wellness CORE® Digestive Health Recipes from Wellness® Natural Pet Food Promote Wellbeing for Dogs and Cats, Starting with Gut Health

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing pets love more than a good belly rub, and now, they'll have happy bellies for a new reason. Wellness® Natural Pet Food, maker of food and treats for dogs and cats, presents Wellness CORE® Digestive Health, a line of recipes that are crafted with digestive enzymes, prebiotic fibers and probiotics to promote wellbeing from the inside out.

A healthy pet starts with a happy belly because gut health goes beyond just the digestive system. Digestive health is responsible for seventy percent of the immune system, impacts overall wellbeing and supports protection from toxins and allergens. Wellness CORE Digestive Health products are highly digestible, support a healthy microbiome and immunity, promote lustrous coat and healthy skin and encourage vitality for optimal energy, helping pets achieve whole-body health. This addition to the Wellness CORE family was scientifically crafted by a team of nutritional experts to support digestive health and fuel pets' best lives.

The new CORE Digestive Health product line comes in response to the growing number of pet parents who are looking to naturally support their pets' digestive health through their daily meals and nutrition sources. Research conducted by Wellness[1] revealed that 78 percent of pet parents rank easier digestion or better digestion as extremely or very important when weighing health benefits provided in food for dogs or cats. Available in both dry and wet recipes, Wellness CORE Digestive Health provides a product for every pet belly:

Wellness CORE Digestive Health Probiotic-Coated Kibble Recipes with Wholesome Grains are formulated with no added wheat, corn, soy, or artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The probiotic-coated kibble is crafted with digestive enzymes and a unique blend of prebiotic fibers to support digestive health for wellbeing. Kibble recipes for dogs are available in Whitefish and Brown Rice, Chicken and Brown Rice and Small Breed Chicken & Brown Rice recipes. Kibble recipes for cats are available in Chicken & Rice and Salmon & Rice recipes.

Wellness CORE Digestive Health Pate Recipes provide savory flavor and texture with superfoods such as pumpkin and papaya to promote digestive health, plus Omega-3 fatty acids to help nourish skin and coat and essential vitamins and minerals to support immunity. Pate recipes for dogs are available in Chicken, Beef, and Lamb recipes. A pate variety pack is available with Chicken & Beef recipes. Cats can enjoy pate wet recipes in Chicken, Turkey , Whitefish, and Salmon recipes, or select multiple flavors in the Chicken & Turkey variety pack and Salmon & Whitefish variety pack.

"At Wellness, the root of everything we do is focused on promoting our pets' best lives, and the Wellness CORE Digestive Health product line is our latest innovation to deliver what pet parents want and what we know pets need to achieve overall wellness," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, staff veterinarian at Wellness Natural Pet Food. "For the same reason we seek it for ourselves, we seek it for our pets: digestive health is the gateway to whole-body wellbeing. We're proud to bring our first pet food with digestive enzymes to the market through this innovative new family of products."

Wellness CORE Digestive Health recipes are heading to Pet Specialty stores and online retailers starting now. For more information, please check the WHERE TO BUY section on our Wellness website or contact us via CHAT and we'd be happy to help! To learn more about Wellness and Wellness CORE Digestive Health, please visit www.wellnesspetfood.com.

About Wellness®: At Wellness, a pet nutrition company, we're on a mission to raise the bar in pet food, because we believe the right choice at mealtime forms the foundation of a long, happy life together. That's why we do things the right way, not the easy way—we are 100 percent focused on natural nutrition all the time, crafting our pet food and treats recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave to make every mealtime count. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. This includes pets in need. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

1 Hanover Research Group survey of U.S. cat or dog owners, May 2020.

