New West Genetics Obtains Certified Seed Status for their ABOUND® Family

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New West Genetics announces that four of their varieties from their ABOUND family passed the THC hemp trials managed by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, AOSCA's National Hemp Variety Review Board for AOSCA certified seed, as well as approval from Colorado Seed Growers Association for Certified seed status.

More on seed certification:

The goal of seed certification is to maintain varietal purity to ensure that growers receive the pure, high quality seed they expect. Hemp varieties that have successfully passed through the AOSCA variety review process are eligible for the production of Certified hemp seed following AOSCA Standards. The variety review is conducted by representatives of seed certifying agencies, academia, the seed industry, and USDA, following requirements established in the U.S Seed Act, to make certain new varieties are distinct, uniform, and stable. After the review, seed certifying agencies work closely with seed producers, following AOSCA standards throughout the growing season. Hemp seed that has successfully met AOSCA Standards may be labeled with the familiar "Blue Tag" that shows customers they are receiving the pure variety they purchased.