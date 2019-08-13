New West Summit Announces Keynote Alicia Silverstone and Other Featured Speakers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New West Summit 2019 (NWS5) THE Cannabis Tech Conference (October 10-11, 2019) is pleased to announce keynote speaker Alicia Silverstone and a new round of Featured Speakers for the 2019 programming lineup. Silverstone joins an impressive roster of NWS alumni keynotes including Sir Richard Branson, George Clinton, and Ricki Lake.

Alicia Silverstone is an actress, NYT best-selling author, activist and entrepreneur. Silverstone most recently starred in the lead role of Paramount Network's successful American Woman, and is best known for her generation-defining turn in Clueless. Silverstone is a dedicated activist in the health and wellness space, and is the author of the NYT bestseller, "The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet". Her website, TheKindLife.com , is a platform for all things health, eco-living, and activism.

Among the Featured Speakers revealed today are Paul Rosen , one of the most active entrepreneurs and investors in the emerging global cannabis industry; Paul D. Miller - a.k.a. DJ Spooky , a composer, multimedia artist, and writer; Mara Gordon , entrepreneur, advocate and co-founder of The Oil Plant and Aunt Zelda's ; Jay Faires , founder of The Wellness Agency (TWA) ; Ophelia Chong , community activist, educator, graphic designer and founder of Stock Pot Images and Asian Americans for Cannabis Education (AACE); Tim Seymour , founder and Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management (SAM) and CNBC Trader and Market Strategist; George Zimmer , founder, Generation Tux , former Executive Chairman & CEO of the Men's Wearhouse and cannabis industry advocate; Gaynell Rogers , co-founder of Treehouse Global Ventures , media relations expert and artist manager; Dr. Sue Sisley MD , Arizona-based physician practicing Internal Medicine & Psychiatry; and Brian Quigley , co-founder at Green Sky Strategy .

"Alicia Silverstone is one of the leading activists and creatives in the health and wellness space, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome her to the stage at New West Summit 2019," said Jim McAlpine, founder of New West Summit. "The speakers announced today collectively blanket all corners of the cannabis space and will certainly uplevel our conference content, fortifying our standing as the foremost destination for people in the cannabis, hemp and ancillary industries to gain the education, inspiration and skills they need to be successful."

NWS5 San Francisco will be held on October 10 - 11, 2019 at Bespoke Event Center and Under the Dome - Level 4 - Westfield Mall. This year's Platinum Sponsor and Official Media Partner, MediaJel , will be hosting the VIP kick-off party. Follow NWS and MediaJel social channels for details.

New West Summit focuses exclusively on technological advancements in the cannabis space and the disruptive forces at play in science, investment and media for this evolving industry. The October 10-11 event at Bespoke Event Center in San Francisco, California, will feature highly vetted & curated activations and participants with 60+ exhibitors, 40+ panels, 100+ speakers, an investment round tables, showcase retail pop-up's, VIP afterparties and more. Learn more at www.NewWestSummit.com .

