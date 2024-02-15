New West Technologies Announces Q1 Release of KnoxPay for Microsoft Dynamics 365

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant advancement for Microsoft Dynamics 365 users, New West Technologies Inc. is proud to announce the Q1 release of KnoxPay for D365, an innovative payment solution developed in partnership with CardKnox, a Fidelity Payments Company. KnoxPay for D365 is engineered to transform the payment capture process for midsize and enterprise D365 subscribers, facilitating transactions across Retail Store Commerce, Call Center, Accounts Receivable, B2B/B2C eCommerce, and Back Office Sales Orders.

KnoxPay for D365 ushers in a new era of transactional fluidity, enabling subscribers to process payments on demand, whether online, mobile, in-person, or through unattended solutions. CardKnox's reputation as a leading integrated payments provider, known for its creative solutions and feature-rich API, ensures enterprise-class capabilities that cater to the dynamic nature of modern commerce.

KnoxPay for D365 allows customers to use their preferred payment methods, such as EMV credit, debit, NFC (Apple Pay, GPay Samsung Pay, etc.), and is extensible to encompass quasi-cash options like Venmo, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Additionally, Pay-by-Link is available for those seeking convenient AR payments over ACH or digital wallets, delivered via email or SMS.

Dan King, the visionary at the helm of New West Technologies Inc., expressed his excitement about the release: "The introduction of KnoxPay for D365 at the kickoff of Q1 symbolizes our commitment to expanding the horizons for our clients. This partnership with CardKnox enables us to deliver a solution that not only meets the diverse payment needs of modern businesses but also exceeds them."

New West Technologies, with its dedication to innovation and excellence, continues to bolster its position as a trailblazer in the realm of payment integration and retail infrastructure solutions. KnoxPay for D365 is poised to redefine the payment experience, offering unparalleled flexibility and security, solidifying the company's status as a beacon of progress and reliability in the retail tech industry.

For more information, visit newestech.com and explore the possibilities that KnoxPay for D365 unlocks for your business.

Company: New West Technologies, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR

Website: newestech.com

Management: Dan King, Founder & President

Description: Innovator of Dynamic Payment Solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Users

SOURCE New West Technologies, Inc.