New West Technologies Unveils SensePay for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central: A Transformational Payment Platform for the Next-Generation B2B and B2C Enterprises

News provided by

New West Technologies, Inc.

13 Jul, 2023, 16:16 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New West Technologies proudly announces the launch of SensePay for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Revolutionizing the way small and mid-sized enterprises manage their business processes, SensePay is set to redefine the standards of the finance, supply chain, manufacturing, shipping, project management, and services industries.

Continue Reading

SensePay for Dynamics 365 Business Central is a groundbreaking connection tool for Microsoft Dynamics 365 subscribers, providing the opportunity to select your preferred payment processor. In doing so, businesses can leverage the industry's most powerful payment platform, offering an unparalleled sense of freedom and flexibility. SensePay is a harmonized payment platform, simplifying the process of managing payments across a multitude of channels and transaction points, including storefronts, eCommerce, Accounts Receivable, and Call Centers.

At New West, we've raised the bar for Dynamics 365 users, enriching both B2B and B2C payment methods with a variety of integration options. These include credit/debit card acceptance, e-wallets, quasi-cash, buy now/pay later options, foreign wallets, ACH, Pay-by-Link, and crypto. By diversifying payment options and integrating innovative methods such as Venmo, PayPal, Klarna, BitPay, and others, we empower your business to broaden customer base, penetrate new markets, and boost average basket sizes.

Dan King, President of New West Technologies, shares, "The introduction of SensePay for Dynamics 365 Business Central marks a transformative milestone for businesses utilizing Microsoft Dynamics 365. Our extended SensePay solution suite allows retailers and distributors to enhance customer payment options, augmenting customer satisfaction and refining the payment experience."

SensePay for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is now available. We invite forward-thinking businesses to learn more about our offering and subscribe for the service via the New West Technologies website.

About New West Technologies: As a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, New West Technologies is dedicated to helping businesses optimize their operations and elevate their bottom line. Committed to pioneering the tech industry's frontier, we invest relentlessly in the latest technologies, cultivating a future of infinite possibilities.

Company: New West Technologies, Inc.
Locations: Portland, OR & Dallas, TX
Website: newestech.com
Management: Dan King, President
Description: Provides Microsoft Dynamics 365 Payment Solutions and Support

Media Contact:
Angie Bachara
[email protected]

SOURCE New West Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

New West Technologies Announces Release of WPay triPOS for Microsoft Dynamics 365

New West Technologies Announces Release of EPay for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.