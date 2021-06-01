New Western Continues Nationwide Expansion, Will Open Five Offices in Multiple States

DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western , a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through its exclusive marketplace, announced today its national expansion with plans to open five new offices in five different states. Four of the five additional offices will be located in new markets for the company.

Set to open this summer, the new offices will be located in:

Columbus, Ohio - first office in Ohio market

- first office in market Greensboro, North Carolina - third office in the North Carolina market

- third office in the market Boston, Massachusetts - first office in Massachusetts market

- first office in market Seattle, Washington - first office in Washington market

- first office in market Las Vegas, Nevada - first office in Nevada market

"We are excited to announce our expansion into new and existing markets. Our team's ability to find, acquire and sell residential properties has made our marketplace a very valuable resource," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president, New Western. "Our accelerated growth will create welcome financial and economic opportunities within these communities. Additionally, these new offices will allow us to provide more support, create greater efficiencies in purchasing distressed houses, and better serve the sellers, agents and investors that work with us."

This announcement comes on the heels of New Western's expansion in two of its existing markets, Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia in April and May of this year, respectively.

Through its exclusive marketplace, New Western provides real estate investors with an extensive inventory of off-market properties that are ideal to either fix-and-flip or fix-and-rent. The company combines valuable market insight, along with its proprietary platform to give real estate investors access to the largest private source of residential investment properties in the nation.

The company delivers a property to a real estate investor every 20 minutes. Since its inception, New Western has attracted more than 75,000 investors and sold more than 30,000 properties.

New Western's portfolio of companies include New Western , HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending . Together, the family of brands helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities.

About New Western

New Western is a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through our exclusive marketplace. Our portfolio of companies helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to improve their communities. New Western operates in most major metropolitan areas across the nation. Our brands include New Western, HomeGo, and Sherman Bridge Lending. Each of these divisions focuses on helping to solve a specific need. For more information, visit www.newwestern.com .

