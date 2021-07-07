New Western Expands its North Carolina Presence with Newest Office in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western , a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through its exclusive marketplace of off-market properties, announced today the opening of its third North Carolina office; the first in Greensboro. The company opened its first office in Charlotte in June 2019, followed by a second office in Raleigh in January 2020.

"We have enjoyed serving both sellers and investors in the Tar Heel State for the past several years with our offices in Charlotte and Raleigh," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western. "Opening our third office in the Greensboro area was an easy decision for us as the sellers market is in full swing with the sale-to-list price ratio currently sitting at 101.49% . We look forward to helping investors secure properties that they can either fix-and-sell or fix-and-lease."

Currently, there are more than 408,000 aged properties that are 20 years or older in the greater Greensboro area that could be ideal to renovate.

"The North Carolina market has significant real estate investment potential, and we are excited to expand and be the first marketplace provider operating at our scale in Greensboro," said Jacob Waycaster, general manager of the Greensboro market. "Now local investors will have access to an extensive inventory of exclusive properties on our marketplace, opening up investment opportunities they wouldn't have otherwise."

Waycaster served as part of the management team in the Charlotte office, where New Western facilitated the revitalization of more than $96 million in residential properties over the last two years. Waycaster was hand picked to lead the newest North Carolina office. Under his leadership, the company's Greensboro goal is to facilitate the revitalization of more than $371 million in residential properties in the next five years.

New Western brings market insight, an exclusive platform, and extensive distressed investment property inventory to help real estate investors acquire fixer-upper properties. New Western delivers a property to a real estate investor every 20 minutes and has worked with more than 75,000 investors to date.

The company's portfolio includes New Western, HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending. Together, the family of brands helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities.

The new office is located at 111 West Lewis St., Suite 202, Greensboro, NC 27406. For more information, you can call the Greensboro office at (336) 537-5809.

About New Western

New Western is a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through our exclusive marketplace. Our portfolio of companies helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities. New Western operates in most major metropolitan areas across the nation. Our brands include New Western , HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending . Each of these divisions focuses on helping to solve a specific need. For more information, visit www.newwestern.com .

SOURCE New Western