New Western Expands to Las Vegas Bringing Real Estate Investors Much Needed Inventory of Residential Properties

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western , a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through its exclusive marketplace of off-market properties, announced today the opening of its first office in Las Vegas.

"We are excited to enter into the Nevada market with our first office," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western. "Currently, there are nearly 400,000 properties that are 20 years old or older in the Las Vegas area that could be ideal to modernize or renovate. This provides a significant amount of potential inventory for real estate investors who want to fix-and-flip."

The company's portfolio includes New Western, HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending . Together, the family of brands helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities.

"The housing market in the Las Vegas area is still very competitive and inventory remains low. Houses are listed on average for 19 days before receiving an offer or multiple offers and usually sell above the asking price," said Andy Ramirez, general manager of Las Vegas, New Western.

"Due to the low property taxes in Nevada, Las Vegas will continue to be a very desirable market for both homeowners, as well as investors looking to own rental properties."

Originally from the San Antonio market, Ramirez has been with New Western since 2015. In 2018, he was promoted to general manager in the Northwest San Antonio office, where the company has facilitated the revitalization of more than $472 million in properties over the last four years. In his new role, Ramirez will be responsible for leading the team to accomplish the goal of facilitating the revitalization of more than $582 million in residential properties in Las Vegas over the next five years.

New Western brings market insight, an exclusive platform and extensive distressed investment property inventory to help real estate investors acquire fixer-upper properties. New Western delivers a property to a real estate investor every 20 minutes and has worked with more than 75,000 investors to date.

The office is located at 3753 Howard Hughes Parkway Paradise, Unit 200. For more information, you can call the Las Vegas office at 702-766-7936.

About New Western

New Western is a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through our exclusive marketplace. Our portfolio of companies helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities. New Western operates in most major metropolitan areas across the nation. Our brands include New Western , HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending . Each of these divisions focuses on helping to solve a specific need. For more information, visit www.newwestern.com .

