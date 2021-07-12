New Western Opens First Massachusetts Office

NEWTON, Mass., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western , a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through its exclusive marketplace of off-market properties, announced today the opening of its first Massachusetts office in the Boston area. The new office is conveniently located at 275 Grove Street in Newton.

"The housing market in the Greater Boston area is still fairly competitive and inventory remains low. In fact, houses are listed on average for 22 days before receiving an offer or multiple offers and usually sell above the asking price," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western. "With low inventory and a market with aging homes, it creates an opportunity for New Western to find and purchase these existing homes that are ideal for local investors to fix-and-flip."

Currently, there are more than one million properties in the Boston area that are 20 years old or older. Many of these homes are in desirable locations.

"I am looking forward to providing solutions for both sellers and investors in Boston," said Sean McEntee, Boston general manager, New Western. "As a former house flipper and landlord myself, I understand the unique challenges investors face. I am eager to lead our team to bring more opportunities to investors, especially in a market where the inventory is down 32% year-over-year ."

McEntee was hand picked to open New Western's first Massachusetts office. For the last three years he worked at the company's Raleigh, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida offices. The company's goal in Boston is to facilitate the revitalization of $1 billion in residential properties over the next five years.

New Western brings market insight, an exclusive platform and extensive distressed investment property inventory to help real estate investors acquire fixer-upper properties. New Western delivers a property to a real estate investor every 20 minutes and has worked with more than 75,000 investors to date.

The company's portfolio includes New Western, HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending. Together, the family of brands helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities.

The office is located at 275 Grove St., Suite 2-400, Newton, Mass. 02466. For more information, you can call the Boston office at (617) 934-3079.

