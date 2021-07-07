New Western Opens its First Ohio Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western , a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through its exclusive marketplace of off-market properties, announced today the opening of its first office in Columbus, Ohio, located at 4449 Easton Way.

"The reason we selected Columbus is because of the vast opportunity in the real estate market. In fact, the city is ranked the sixth hottest market in the U.S.," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western. "With the population continuing to increase rapidly, there are simply not enough homes available, which makes the number of aging homes within the Columbus market an exceptional opportunity for investors to revitalize."

Currently, there are more than 481,000 aged properties in the Columbus area that could be ideal to renovate; 31,000 of which are located in desirable opportunity zones .

The company's portfolio includes New Western, HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending. Together, the family of brands helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities.

Sherman Bridge Lending , which provides fast, reliable capital, has been serving the Ohio market since 2019. In addition to leveraging Sherman Bridge Lending's financing resources, real estate investors can now tap into New Western's exclusive inventory of available properties that are ideal to either fix and flip or fix and lease.

"I am very excited to introduce New Western to this market and bring our years of experience as licensed agents and brokers to the local real estate investment community," said Myrna Gourgy, general manager of the Columbus market. "New Western is arriving at a critical time as the need for our marketplace and a sophisticated, one-stop-shop is paramount."

Gourgy has been with New Western since 2018, serving as part of the management team in the Nashville, Tennessee market, where the company facilitated the revitalization of more than $300 million in properties in the past four years. She recently earned a promotion to head the new Columbus office. Under her leadership, the company's Columbus goal is to facilitate the revitalization of more than $448 million in properties in the next five years.

New Western brings market insight, an exclusive platform, and extensive distressed investment property inventory to help real estate investors acquire fixer-upper properties. New Western delivers a property to a real estate investor every 20 minutes and has worked with more than 75,000 investors to date.

The office is located at 4449 Easton Way, 2nd Floor, Columbus, OH 43219. For more information, you can call the Columbus office at (614) 819-3107.

About New Western

New Western is a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through our exclusive marketplace. Our portfolio of companies helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities. New Western operates in most major metropolitan areas across the nation. Our brands include New Western , HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending .

