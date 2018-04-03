New Whisper® IQ Filter with Stay Clean™ Technology from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Raises the Bar for Advanced Filtration

"Whisper® IQ with Stay Clean™ Technology represents revolutionary thinking combined with extensive scientific and consumer research," said Stacey Harbour, Division Vice President, Pet Marketing, Spectrum Brands Pet LLC, a subsidiary of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. "The filter's ability to run almost silently and provide outstanding cleaning power is groundbreaking in our industry."

Whisper® IQ filters deliver an array of smart features, including a sound shield that makes Whisper® IQ one of the quietest aquarium filters available (running at less than 40 decibels, the same average sound level as a quiet room). Other enhancements prolong the life of the filter, oxygenate aquarium water, and allow reduced water flow for Bettas, plants, feeding or other low-flow needs. Fishkeepers can adjust the filter intake to fit their aquarium's needs. Get a visual tour of Whisper® IQ's many new features in this video:

https://vimeo.com/252397099/d15b11de80

Also built into Whisper® IQ filters is new Stay Clean™ Technology, which can keep aquarium glass up to 35 percent cleaner than unfiltered aquariums. A Stay Clean™ Tablet inside the filter cartridge dissolves over time, releasing active ingredients that reduce buildup on glass and stabilize the pH of the water. A water clarifier helps remove dirt and debris from water, as well as serves as an added buffer that stabilizes the pH of the water to make aquariums less prone to pH crashes. See the difference Stay Clean™ can make in this time-lapse video: https://vimeo.com/253688024/646e589698

Stay Clean™ Technology is also available in replacement filter cartridges.

"We're excited to introduce the many innovations and improvements of Whisper® IQ with Stay Clean™ Technology," Harbour said. "With these fishkeeping tools at their disposal, families can enjoy their beautiful waterscapes for longer."

