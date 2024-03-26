New White Paper Calls for 'Value' Re-think in Orthopedic Healthcare

'Faulty Funding' strategies are compromising quality of care and patient safety, highlights whitepaper by Toby Orthopaedics

MIAMI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new white paper has sounded a clarion call for the orthopedic healthcare sector to re-address the way that it considers and establishes value, arguing that the prevalent model of short-term cost-cutting is damaging the entire system.

Titled 'The Value Paradox: the hidden cost of faulty funding in orthopedics', the white paper, published by Toby Orthopaedics, argues that a skewed vision of value is leaving surgeons without the necessary tools to operate to the best of their abilities - with significant knock-on effects to patient care, surgeon well-being, and the broader economy.

McKinsey Analysts identify orthopedic care as one of the most prevalent and costly sectors within the US Healthcare System, with estimated annual costs of $350-$400 billion. The sector is under particular pressure right now as it seeks to address the surge of orthopedic procedures resulting from the pandemic backlog.

Such a backdrop requires healthcare providers to make hard choices. But replacing considered analysis with short-term decisions is not the answer.

The white paper highlights the practice for surgeons to improvise and design solutions on-the-fly simply because resource constraints leave them without access to the latest tools. Whilst such initiative in challenging circumstances can be admired, it is not a model that can sustainably deliver optimal results. Patient health is compromised, and surgeon morale is undermined.

The correct tools are particularly vital for surgery on the hand – often referred to as "no man's land" because of the anatomically complex make-up of this part of the body. The importance of restoring full mobility quickly after hand surgery is emphasised, enabling patients to return to work and financial stability, and therefore benefitting the overall productivity of the economy.

Dr Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez, MD and founder of Toby Orthopaedics, comments: "The pressures to reduce costs in healthcare settings should not overshadow the imperative of ensuring optimal patient outcomes. This white paper calls for decision-makers to embrace a longer-term, holistic vision of value which will not only change the lives of millions of patients but also benefit professionals within the sector as well as contributing to wider economic productivity.

"Cost cutting is faulty funding. When a wider range of factors other than the simple cost per item of surgical tools is taken into account, it becomes clear that getting surgery right quickly, simply and first time using the best available tools equates to a huge saving. Clearly, the longer surgery takes, the higher the costs to the healthcare system in terms of staff time and resources. If surgery is not successful in restoring the patient to complete mobility, then the system may incur additional and corrective surgeries. The long-term figures simply don't add up."

