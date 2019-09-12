New White Paper Demonstrates the Potential of Adaptive Learning Technology to Help Drive Equity at Scale in U.S. Higher Education

In the paper, McGraw-Hill explores the potential of today's best adaptive learning systems, which are grounded in learning science, to support students from all backgrounds and achievement levels. And it takes a close look at institutions that are effectively using adaptive learning technology to increase educational equity including Columbus State Community College, The College of Health Care Professions and Arizona State University (ASU). "The Equity Equation" white paper is available for free at http://info.mheducation.com/closing-the-equity-gap-2019.html.

The issue of educational equity is top-of-mind for many colleges and universities as they aim to serve more learners and help them realize the financial and personal benefits of a college degree. It also is a growing priority among legislators, policymakers and foundations hoping to expand and scale programs that work for all students and help them succeed.

Unfortunately, serious gaps persist among certain student groups, according to National Student Clearinghouse data, including first-generation students, low-income students and students of color. A recent McGraw-Hill survey of over 3,000 students found that underserved students feel disproportionately unprepared for most aspects of the college experience, including transitioning to college, academics, school/life balance and the financial complexities of paying for an education.

"Improving educational equity requires an understanding of the unique challenges faced by students, and that means putting systems and support structures in place to ensure that every learner has an equal chance to succeed," said Nana Banerjee, President & CEO of McGraw-Hill. "As higher education institutions across the country are looking to achieve educational equity at scale, we are constantly re-examining our role in helping level the playing field, and exploring how sophisticated adaptive learning systems can help drive meaningful and sustainable improvements in educational equity."

"The power of technology and data has transformed almost every area of human life," said Ryan S. Baker, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Education, University of Pennsylvania, and a member of McGraw-Hill's Learning Science Advisory Board. "We're just starting to see its enormous potential in education to help all students succeed and erase gaps in opportunity. Now is the time for us to join together across all aspects of higher education to drive this systemic and historic change."

According to ASU's Director of Adaptive Learning Initiatives Dale Johnson, there are more than 50 major institutions across the country leading the way in the use of adaptive learning and new teaching methods.

"We expect that we are at a tipping point where the majority of institutions will now implement adaptive learning over the next five years," Johnson said. "Higher education will become one of mass personalization. Equity isn't just important to ASU, it is important to our society."

McGraw-Hill has long been a leading provider of learning science-based adaptive learning technology in higher education. Its affordable, market-leading solutions McGraw-Hill Connectâ and ALEKSâ serve millions of students across the country, helping them improve learning outcomes.

