New white paper from MASA® exposes hidden workplace risk: The high cost of hesitation in medical emergencies

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new white paper from MASA® reveals an often-overlooked but escalating crisis that threatens American workers and their employers: the fear of ambulance bills is causing employees to hesitate—or even refuse—to call 911 in medical emergencies. This hesitation is not just a personal risk; it's a systemic threat to workforce health, productivity, and the bottom line.

Ambulance rides in the U.S. can cost anywhere from several hundred to several thousand dollars — and for many workers, that price tag is enough to delay or avoid calling for help. "Every minute counts in a medical emergency, but financial fear is forcing employees to make impossible choices—sometimes with tragic consequences," said David Harris, CEO of MASA. "Employers cannot afford to ignore this crisis. Protecting your workforce from the hidden costs of hesitation is not just the right thing to do—it's a critical component of your company's healthcare strategy."

The white paper, "The Hidden Cost of Hesitation: Why Fear of Calling 911 Should Worry Employers," draws on new national survey data and industry analysis to reveal how financial anxiety is undermining emergency response, deepening health inequities, and driving up long-term costs for both families and businesses.

Key findings are urgent and clear:

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans have avoided calling an ambulance in an emergency due to cost concerns.

Even insured employees often face high out-of-pocket costs for ambulance services

3 in 4 adults are worried about affording unexpected medical bills; nearly half cannot pay a $500 surprise bill without going into debt.

Delayed emergency care leads to worse health outcomes, longer hospital stays, and increased absenteeism—costing employers in lost productivity and higher turnover.

Employers can help reduce the financial barriers that cause deadly hesitation and improve outcomes by offering supplemental emergency transport solutions

Download the full white paper at https://masaaccess.com/insights/why-fear-of-calling-911-should-worry-employers .

About the publisher

Founded in 1974, Medical Access & Service Advantage (MASA®) is the only U.S. company centered around providing comprehensive nationwide protection from the out-of-pocket costs associated with emergency transportation. MASA shields members from large medical expenses, while also offering other benefits for use during recovery and beyond. With services spanning all 50 states, Canada, and 14 international markets, MASA protects more than 2 million members. For more information, visit masaaccess.com.

SOURCE MASA Global