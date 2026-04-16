New White Paper Highlights How Credit Unions Can Retain Member Wealth in the Digital Investment Era

Service Credit Union's partnership with TAPP Engine offers members access to a modern digital investing experience designed to support long-term financial growth

QUINCY, Mass., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released white paper, "The Evolving Role of Wealth Management in the Credit Union Model," examines how digital investing is reshaping member expectations and why credit unions must evolve their wealth strategies to retain deposits, deepen relationships, and remain competitive in the modern financial ecosystem.

Service CU E-Invest powered by TAPP Engine

"When we analyzed our transaction data and saw $48 million leaving the credit union in a single year, the conclusion was straightforward. Our members were investing — just not with us. The opportunity wasn't hypothetical. It was measurable," said Matt Beaulieu, AVP – Member Services, Service Credit Union

According to the white paper, Service Credit Union identified annual transfers across approximately 53,000 transactions moving from member accounts to external investment platforms, signaling a significant shift in member behavior and a broader strategic risk for financial institutions.1

The report features Service Credit Union's partnership with TAPP Engine as a leading case study in how institutions can respond to measurable investment outflows by providing access to self-directed investing tools within the credit union experience.

The white paper outlines how E-Invest was developed to address this challenge by offering members*:

Self-directed Brokerage Accounts

Automated Robo-Advisory Portfolios

Fractional Share Investing

Seamless Digital Account Opening

Single Sign-on through Online Banking

Real-time Movement of Funds between Banking and Investment Accounts

Industry data cited in the report further reinforces the urgency of the issue, noting that 80% of credit union members express interest in personalized financial guidance,2 while fewer than one-quarter of credit unions currently offer professional advisory services.

"Members are actively investing, but many institutions still lack a digital wealth solution within their own ecosystem," said Mark Guglielmo, President of TAPP Engine Securities and TE Advisors LLC. "When investment relationships move outside the credit union, broader financial relationships often follow. Our goal is to provide a tool to keep the relationship with the credit union."

The report also positions digital wealth platforms as a strategic response to the coming $84 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer expected through 2045,3 emphasizing the need for institutions to build investment relationships earlier in the member lifecycle.

Digital wealth is no longer simply a product extension — it is becoming a core component of relationship retention, non-interest income growth, and long-term member engagement.

The full white paper offers strategic insights for credit union executives, board members, and digital banking leaders seeking to strengthen member relationships and preserve assets within the cooperative model.

Read the Full White Paper

About the White Paper

"The Evolving Role of Wealth Management in the Credit Union Model" explores how credit unions can respond to changing investment behaviors, preserve long-term member relationships, and create scalable pathways into advisory services through integrated digital wealth platforms. The report includes industry data, institutional case studies, and strategic recommendations for leadership teams navigating the future of member wealth.

Media Contacts:

Deanne Figueras, VP Marketing & Business Development, TAPP Engine, [email protected]

Christopher Banker, Content Marketing Specialist, Service Credit Union, [email protected]

About TAPP Engine

TAPP Engine modernizes capital formation, wealth management, and liquidity infrastructure for credit unions, community financial institutions, and regional financial institutions. Brokerage services are offered through TAPP Engine Securities, LLC. ("TES"). Digital Advisory services and technology offered though TAPP Engine Advisors, LLC ("TEA). To learn more about TAPP Engine, please visit https://www.tappengine.com/

About Service Credit Union

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves members' lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now the largest credit union in New England with over $6 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit www.servicecu.org.

*These services are being offered through TAPP Engine or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Service Credit Union. Self-directed function offered through TAPP Engine Securities and Goals TAPP Engine Advisors. Service Credit Union is not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Investments made through E-Invest are not credit union deposits/obligations and are not insured by the NCUA nor are they guaranteed by the credit union. Subject to risk and may lose value. See terms and conditions for more information.

Sources:

Service Credit Union internal transaction analysis referenced in E-Invest program materials (2022–2023). America's Credit Unions (2025). Gallup survey cited reporting 80% of credit union members desire personalized financial advice. Cerulli Associates (2024). U.S. High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Markets Report.

SOURCE TAPP Engine, Inc.