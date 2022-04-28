New White Paper on the Future of Remote Work announces the Rise of the Intelligent Talent Cloud

" Intelligent Talent Cloud: Leveraging Deep Tech to Build and Manage a Remote Global Workforce ," examines the dramatic shift of remote work efforts and found the new working lifestyle shows no sign of slowing down. Enterprise technology spend continues to grow exponentially over the next 10 years, in tandem the demand for engineering talent is at an all-time high. Turing was established a leader in the space by creating a platform that sources vetted talent worldwide and supports in scaling distributed teams seamlessly.

"The increase in expenditures from before COVID-19 to now proves just how important digitally skilled talent is to the world," said Jonathan Siddharth, CEO of Turing. "Zinnov's research proves that some industries are quick to adapt, but others are slow to adjust and innovate in the best possible way to source, retain and engage talent in a remote environment. It's money and time back. Turing solves this challenge by leveraging new-age technology and software to tap into a planetary pool of developers. We now live in a remote-first world."

Rise of the Intelligent Talent Cloud

Harnessing the potential of onboarding remote talent, Turing brings global tech talent together into individual contributors and managed teams for customers. Zinnov estimates the total size of the technology services outsourcing market was ~$635B in 2020 (9% being remote distributed outsourcing) and is expected to continue to grow at a healthy rate of 6% over the next ten years to ~$1.2B by 2030 (18% being remote distributed outsourcing).

The talent gap between supply and demand of digital talent in eight nations including the United States, China, India, and portions of Europe is expected to be six million people. The paper found that more than 14 G-20 countries could miss USD $11.5 trillion worth of cumulative growth in gross domestic product if the digital skill gap remains unfilled. Thus, the pandemic may have made remote developers, domestic and international, feel more valued.

Zinnov identified a key characteristic of the Talent Cloud category is to reduce the time to fill and time to hire metrics. Time to hire is an indicator on the efficiency of the hiring process and candidate experience, a metric the Talent Cloud category is looking to optimize. For firms looking to attract talent, Turing eliminates human created biases by evaluating its developer pool on their expertise, experience, and performance in scientifically designed coding challenges and interviews.

"Turing's developer-centric Talent Cloud speeds up the hiring," says Siddharth.

The Future of Remote Work

The change from in-person to remote work sped up the adoption of digital technologies, leading to a demand for digitally skilled talent. From 2018 to 2020, IT spending remained steady between $2.8 and $2.9 trillion spent per year. By 2024, these numbers are expected to skyrocket to $4 trillion due to long-term impacts of the pandemic and the demand for contactless engagement.

In addition to the change in how people work, the Great Resignation made companies feel the effects of the pandemic in other ways. Right now, talent shortages in the US are at a 10 year high with almost 15 million US workers quitting their jobs with 54% of companies globally feeling the impact. Those companies are now having to re-strategize how they hire and retain talent by paying more, stepping-up the hiring of remote talent and the guarantee of a better employment experience.

"The Talent Cloud is bringing us back to a flexible world where home, work, and experience can be intertwined once again," said Nikhil Kulkarni, principal at Zinnov. "Turing has carved a niche for itself in the Talent Cloud category through their focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning from the start of their vetting process."

To download the white paper "Intelligent Talent Cloud: Leveraging Deep Tech to Build and Manage a Remote Global Workforce", click here.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with a presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Chicago, Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Paris. Over the past 19 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate value creation – across dimensions of both revenue and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients.

About Turing

Founded in March 2018, Turing's Intelligent Talent Cloud uses AI to connect the world's best developers to high-quality U.S. jobs. Turing is the brainchild of Stanford alumni and serial AI entrepreneurs Jonathan Siddharth and Vijay Krishnan. The duo's previous company Rover, a machine learning-based content discovery engine, was successfully acquired.

With Turing, companies can hire pre-vetted, Silicon Valley-caliber remote software talent across 100+ skills at the "push of a button". 200+ firms, including Johnson & Johnson, Dell, Disney, Coinbase, Rivian, Plume, and VillageMD, have hired remote engineering talent from Turing.

The company recently entered unicorn territory (now valued at over $1.1 B) with a Series D round of financing and is backed by prominent investors such as WestBridge Capital, Foundation Capital, Founders Fund (investors in Facebook, Tesla, Asana), Altair Capital, Mindset Ventures, Frontier Ventures, Gaingels, Facebook's first CTO (Adam D'Angelo), and illustrious executives from Google, Amazon, and Twitter.

