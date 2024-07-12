New White Paper Predicts a "Capacity Gap" in 5G for 2028

Mobile Experts models mobile traffic and shows a need for spectrum

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts Inc. released a new white paper this week, with a detailed review of the growing demand for mobile data in the United States, and the options available to mobile operators to build capacity in the network.

Existing spectrum will not keep up with demand

The white paper, titled The Need for Spectrum 2024, presents detailed modeling of future growth of mobile data. AI workloads, AR/VR, video traffic, and FWA will be driving the dense urban network to nearly 4X the current data load by 2030. This creates a "capacity gap" that will become a challenge without new spectrum to handle higher usage.

The white paper examines small cells and millimeter wave solutions, to illustrate how each of these solutions can help. Each of these solutions can add capacity to the network, but each has limitations, either on the technical side or in the economics of widespread deployment.

"In every generation since the 1990s, we have been able to clear new spectrum that's adequate to keep up with capacity," commented Joe Madden, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts. "This time, we're anticipating a 'capacity gap' in dense urban areas in 2028 that will require a big block of new spectrum. With our 15-year history of deep-dive technical analysis in radios, small cells, and mm-wave, we also evaluate how various solutions will combine to address the gap."

About Mobile Experts Inc.:

Mobile Experts techno-market analysis is used by more than 150 suppliers in the mobile/wireless industry, as well as multiple mobile operators, hyperscalers, and managed service providers. MEXP was the only analyst firm to correctly predict the failure of femtocells and the use of small cells for capacity in 2011, and was the only firm to predict the rise of 5G FWA as early as 2015.

Mobile Experts combines a deep-dive technical approach with hard-nosed economic analysis to predict the long-term future of the mobile industry. Recent publications focus on Industrial Private Cellular, Macro and Massive MIMO Base Stations, Virtual RAN , AI impact on RAN Capacity , Small Cells, 5G Millimeter Wave, Private Cellular Managed Services, FWA, and more.

