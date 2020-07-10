New White Paper Study Finds Face Shields Are Best Option for Schools Reopening

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As school districts form task forces and develop plans for school reopenings across the country, a new white paper study commissioned by Racing Optics Inc. the creator of RealShield™ , found that face shields may be the best option for students and teachers re-entering classroom settings.

Based on the analysis and review of more than forty peer-reviewed studies on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and the unique socialization needs of students, the paper written and researched by TL NGSS Consulting is a synopsis of emerging academic research and literature related to the successes and challenges of reducing the spread of COVID-19 with consideration of the social-emotional well-being of PreK-12 stakeholders.

"As education experts, we synthesized recommendations for practical use of available PPE options in classrooms as a decision-making guide in how to return to classrooms safely," the abstract reads. "All research and literature taken together point to high-quality plastic PPE face shields as offering the greatest protection while still allowing much-needed face to face collaboration in the classroom," says white paper authors Amy Argento and Marissa Stillittano, of TL NGSS Consulting.

According to the white paper, without a vaccine or known treatment for COVID 19, a system of good classroom hygiene, frequent handwashing and use of a face shield is the most responsible approach to safely reopening schools this fall.

"Faced with the prospect of working with students and my own children returning to school, I wanted to be sure we had the best protection while still engaging in meaningful classroom interactions," said Amy Argento, Ed.D

RealShield™ by Racing Optics Inc ., an affordable premium face-covering made in the USA is quickly becoming the gold standard for educators and parents across the country as they look for a durable PPE solution for students and teachers re-entering the classroom.



"As a parent, educator, and cancer patient, finding a realistic option to protect my family and myself is critical. Research keeps bringing me back to a face shield as the best option for long term wear and protection for us all." added Marissa Stillittano, Ed.D.

The company is producing face shields in two sizes: one for adults and another for youth . The shield fits most 3-10-year-olds. Both sizes of face coverings are available in a retail pack of four shields. Schools can order bulk packs in quantities of 50 units for teachers and staff and also for elementary students. School districts can inquire about volume and pallet pricing by contacting [email protected] for additional details.

"We are proud and grateful for the opportunity to be the premier solution for school districts as they reopen their doors with RealShield™ protecting children across the country." said Bart Wilson, President of Racing Optics."The modern design and high-end LEXAN™ shatterproof material is the perfect solution for education staff and students to comfortably wear an effective face cover for hours without being distracted."

About Racing Optics

Racing Optics, Inc. ("Racing Optics"), is a family-owned business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Racing Optics is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and trusted vendor to some of the world's best brands, including Oakley, Stryker, NASCAR, and 3M. Its multi-layer removable optical film has been a game-changer in a variety of industries, including in the field of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

About RealShield™

RealShield™ premium face covering is an optically clear full-face covering that easily attaches to your favorite hat or visor. Patent-pending design is optimized for fit and comfort. Manufactured using premium *LEXAN™ material which protects against airborne droplets and aerosols. RealShield™ premium face covering is an affordable, high-quality solution for any size business and for any individual. Proudly made in the USA.

About TL NGSS Consulting

TL NGSS Consulting is a science educational consulting firm helping schools and districts achieve hands-on, minds-on science in the classroom. Since the adoption of the Next Generation Science Standards, the consulting group has supported numerous schools and districts in creating dynamic student-centered science classrooms in an engaging and relevant way.

