New Whitepaper from Kingspan Quantifies the Impact of Insulation Specifications on Achieving Greater Internal Floor Area and ROI in Commercial Real Estate

ATLANTA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingspan Insulation's new whitepaper, "The Real Value of Space in Commercial Real Estate," examines how selecting a certain insulation product can lead to more internal floor area and yields a strong Return on Investment. The whitepaper provides a comprehensive look at the financial value of the additional floor area that can be gained through the use of thinner wall insulation solutions in new non-residential buildings.

Based on a study by Currie & Brown to quantify the financial benefits of insulating external walls using Kingspan's Kooltherm insulation, the paper provides findings based on two categories of research. In the first, Currie & Brown analyzed a database of 70,416 buildings that was generated from a model that considered a range of physical and financial building characteristics.

Part two of the report is based on a review of 11 buildings in the cities of Boston, Chicago, and Washington, DC. To correlate the database findings with real buildings and real cost information, the same method of calculation as that used in the analysis of the database buildings was applied to real case study buildings. The results showed that in 91.5% of buildings instances, Kooltherm provided an overwhelming Return on Investment and yielded significantly more additional square footage versus comparative insulation solutions.

Kingspan Kooltherm offers an extensive range of premium performance insulation products for wall, floor, soffit / structural ceiling and concrete sandwich wall system applications. The range of Kooltherm products used in the wall constructions of the white paper offer an R-value of 16 on 2 inches, the thinnest among commonly used insulation products.

The cost analysis between Kingspan Kooltherm insulation and comparative wall constructions showed that wall constructions incorporating Kooltherm required a CapEx uplift between $18,401 and $458,226 for all 11 case study buildings. The additional square footage gained ranged from 59.8 to 1,660 square feet depending on the type and size of the building.

"Our focus is on providing high performing, thin wall insulation solutions for various wall constructions that help to maximize usable space," said Suzanne Diaz, Marketing Manager for Kingspan Insulation in North America. "This whitepaper quantifies the cost and ROI benefits as well as the additional square footage that can be gained from using Kooltherm versus comparative insulation solutions."

Kingspan Insulation LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a leading manufacturer in energy efficiency and moisture management products, offering high-performance insulation, building wraps and pre-insulated HVAC ductwork.

Kingspan Insulation LLC is part of the Kingspan Group plc., one of Europe's leading construction product manufacturers. The Kingspan Group was formed in the late 1960s and is a publicly traded group of companies headquartered in Kingscourt, County Cavan, Ireland. Kingspan Group has manufacturing, distribution and commercial operations throughout Europe, North America, Australasia, the Middle East and other locations across the globe.

