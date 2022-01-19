New Whitepaper Reveals the Critical Role of Maintenance to Organisational Longevity

This whitepaper, titled "Optimisation of Maintenance Regimes: Delivering Operational Efficiency and Wellbeing", evaluates the four most common types of maintenance strategies and shows how there is no one single 'silver bullet' solution to maintenance. Rather, a holistic, well-balanced maintenance strategy helps to maximise asset uptime and overall asset cost, now and in the future.

The SFG20 system has been designed and developed over three decades to keep pace with the changing maintenance profession, and its aim is to provide a technically robust standard system that is also highly customisable to individual building needs. Totally unique, this web-based software is designed for facilities managers, building owners, contractors and consultants. It enables you to stay compliant whilst saving time, energy and money.

"The challenge for the future Carbon Net ZERO 2050 is a key area where maintenance optimisation has a crucial role to play. SFG20 can play a vital role in providing a robust foundation to develop and benchmark where improvement opportunities can be identified."

- Steve Tomkins, BESA Head of Business Development SFG20



The full whitepaper can be obtained by emailing SFG20 at [email protected].



About SFG20:



Launched in 1990 by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), SFG20 is recognised as the industry standard for building maintenance specifications. SFG20's web-based service allows companies to customise maintenance schedules to specific requirements, helping facilities managers, building owners, contractors and consultants to remain compliant.



For more information please contact:



Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +44 (0)1768 860459

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sfg20/

Website: https://www.sfg20.co.uk/

SOURCE SFG20