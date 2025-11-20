New "Who Owns America" Report Maps Corporate Ownership of Residential Land

New national analysis by the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and the Center for Geospatial Solutions examines landownership patterns and offers policy solutions to preserve community affordability.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and the Center for Geospatial Solutions (CGS) reveals where corporations have gained a significant foothold in residential real estate across the United States. The analysis of corporate ownership of residential land finds that corporations now own 8.9 percent of residential parcels in 500 counties across the US. While this national share stands at roughly 1 in 11 parcels, corporate ownership exceeds 20 percent in communities including St. Louis, Missouri, Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Franklin County, Ohio, illustrating deeply uneven impacts across the country.

To enhance previous studies that have focused on housing units, this analysis examines corporate ownership at the parcel level, establishing a national baseline for understanding how landownership in the United States is changing. Crucially, by using a standardized and repeatable approach, the findings allow policymakers to validate lived experience, compare trends across cities and over time, and target policy solutions where they are needed most. Landownership shifts carry significant economic, environmental, and social implications for communities nationwide, and will inform future versions of the report.

The Center for Geospatial Solutions (CGS), a nonprofit data services provider operating out of the Lincoln Institute, analyzed residential parcel information from nearly 500 counties, uniquely tracing ownership records across state lines and corporate structures, providing visibility that is typically fragmented or inaccessible. The report identifies 25 county hot spots that have the highest rates of corporate control and takes a closer look at three postindustrial cities—St. Louis, Cleveland, and Baltimore—to illustrate the connections between corporate investor activity and local demographics.

The report is the latest in CGS' efforts to bring decision-ready data to communities. Developed using Who Owns America® (WHOA), a proprietary parcel ownership classification methodology, the approach offers a consistent, scalable way to understand who owns what. CGS has worked directly with federal agencies, cities, and nonprofits to apply WHOA in emerging contexts, including identifying faith-based land suitable for affordable housing, assessing investor activity in local markets, and supporting post-COVID housing policy analysis. In the coming weeks, the Lincoln Institute will utilize CGS' WHOA analysis of government-owned land for affordable housing to launch a national campaign aimed at advancing policy solutions that enable the development of local- and state-owned land for public needs, such as affordable housing or other nature-based solutions.

"Policymakers can't protect affordability if they can't see who controls the land beneath our feet," said Jeff Allenby, director of innovation at CGS. "Geospatial, parcel-level visibility reveals how corporate investment is shaping housing––from national patterns to city blocks. Leaders need this clarity to respond to emerging pressures in real time and deploy interventions where they're needed most."

The report goes beyond data analysis to provide actionable policy recommendations designed to help communities preserve housing affordability and maintain local control of residential land. Solutions detailed in the report include creating rental registries, providing property tax relief programs, pursuing philanthropic or municipal buybacks, investing in homebuyer assistance, limiting harmful practices through legislation, offering rights of first refusal, launching community land trusts, and building on local- and state-owned public land.

"It's clear that corporate ownership of residential property is here to stay—and might even continue increasing," said George McCarthy, president and CEO of the Lincoln Institute. "However, this report offers a look into key trends, establishing a national baseline that policymakers, reporters, and communities can use to best understand how to move forward."

The full report is free to access and is available on the Lincoln Institute's website .

