New Winchester Homes Community to Offer Rare Chance for New Townhomes in Millersville

The homes will offer residents easy access to local employment centers at Fort Meade, Baltimore and Annapolis, as well as close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment at local destinations like Waugh Chapel Towne Centre and Arundel Mills Mall.

"This truly is a unique opportunity," Winchester Homes Director of Marketing Julie Dillon said. "We're excited to be able to offer extraordinary new townhomes in a premier Anne Arundel County location."

Promising a new home experience that's "as easy as it is exciting," Winchester Homes offers home shoppers the chance to personalize floor plans and choose from a wide selection of stylish features and finishes at its award-winning new Design Studio in Potomac, Maryland.

Each new home will also feature available HomeSmart® technology, incorporating the latest home automation and voice-enabled technology designed to make each day easier.

About Winchester® Homes

For four decades, Winchester Homes, Inc. has provided homebuyers with expertly crafted and highly personalized homes. Today, there are more than 20,000 Winchester homes in the Mid-Atlantic region, with multiple single-family and townhome communities in Maryland and Northern Virginia. Winchester Homes' unique homebuilding process is focused on delivering superior, quality design for its buyers. Winchester Homes was awarded a 2018 Nationals℠ Silver Award by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about Winchester Homes, please visit www.WinchesterHomes.com/ .

Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

Contact: Julie Dillon

Phone: (301) 803-4722

Email: Julie.Dillon@whihomes.com

SOURCE Winchester Homes

