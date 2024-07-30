New Wireless Security Tool Combats Stalkers, Skimmers, Beacons And Hackers

METUHEN, N.J., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc. (BVS), a leading provider of advanced wireless security, test, safety and cybersecurity solutions introduces BlueSleuth-Pro™ Bluetooth and BLE Locator. This tool is for wireless security professionals tasked with identifying and locating unsecured wireless devices.

BlueSleuth-Pro detects and identifies all Bluetooth and BLE sources BlueSleuth-Pro detects Bluetooth Low Energy trackers, skimmers, beacons and other devices

BlueSleuth-Pro was developed through BVS' world-renowned expertise in wireless direction finding, card skimmer detection and rogue BT (Bluetooth) and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) device detection. Past products have addressed some of these wireless security issues individually, but BlueSleuth-Pro combats all these BT and BLE security threats in one handheld unit.

"We took a four-pronged approach with BlueSleuth-Pro to address TSCM and security concerns using a single device," says Scott Schober, CEO of BVS. He continues, "One handheld scanner will locate personal Bluetooth and BLE trackers, beacons, card skimmers and other rogue devices."

BLE Personal Tracker Detection

Personal BLE trackers (including the popular Apple AirTag®) have raised issues involving stalking and tracking of people, vehicle theft and packages containing illegal items. Low-cost personal trackers are developed by tech companies making them difficult to detect and locate in a timely manner. Stalking notifications can take hours or even days to alert users. The nearly 3 billion Android users worldwide who cannot receive stalking alerts without running the latest OS or a custom app for BLE Tag detection in the background are often left vulnerable to these tracking tags.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 7.5 million people experience cyberstalking annually.

BlueSleuth-Pro immediately identifies and locates hidden personal trackers with a combination of direction-finding antenna, a high-speed scanning receiver and software algorithms attuned to each BLE tag's parameters. As a result, BlueSleuth-Pro detects (both registered and non-registered) hidden BLE trackers faster and locates them with more precision than the most sophisticated tools used by law enforcement and personal security teams.

Bluetooth Card Skimmer Detection

According to FICO, U.S. card skimming grew 700+% in the first half of 2022. Bluetooth card skimmers covertly placed inside ATMs, gas pumps and credit card payment terminals play a key role in this fraudulent activity leading to monetary and identity theft.

BlueSleuth-Pro discovers and locates BT and BLE card skimmers hidden inside ATMS, gas pumps and other payment terminals. For instance, this can save many tedious man-hours of inspections at large gas stations containing dozens of gas pumps. Cybercriminals sometimes require a BT connection to download stolen card data and BlueSleuth-Pro offers law enforcement the opportunity to catch criminals in this act.

Bluetooth Device Detection

BlueSleuth-Pro detects nearby BT and BLE devices including smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless earbuds, wearables and a variety of PEDs (Personal Electronic Devices) containing confidential data. These devices are illegal within secure areas inside government facilities, SCIFs, military bases and confidential meeting rooms. All BT and BLE devices are potential targets to hacking and theft by cybercriminals, state actors and hackers looking to steal confidential data.

TSCM (Technical Surveillance Counter Measures) professionals, DoD agencies, law enforcement, private investigators and security teams are tasked with maintaining digital privacy and security for clients. BlueSleuth-Pro can also be used to sniff out wireless spying devices and bugs planted somewhere or on someone.

BLE Beacon Detection

BlueSleuth-Pro also detects and identifies BLE beacons using the iBeacon protocol developed by Apple. These popular beacons contain low energy proximity sensors which can violate user privacy when used illegally.

BlueSleuth-Pro includes a rugged transport case, omni and directional antennas and a rechargeable Li-Ion battery system for a full day's use. Software features include audible voice alerts, user thresholds and stealth mode. BlueSleuth-Pro pricing starts at $3,200 and is available now directly from Berkeley Varitronics Systems at www.bvsystems.com.

