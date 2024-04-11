New Wireless Sniffer Captures Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4 Traffic Simultaneously

Teledyne LeCroy's Frontline X500e Enables Development of Latest Wireless Devices and Applications

MILPITAS, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the global leader in cutting-edge protocol test solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Frontline X500e wireless protocol analyzer with Wi-Fi 7. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Frontline X500, the X500e is a comprehensive one-box solution that seamlessly captures and correlates data from a wide range of communication technologies. Whether it's Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 802.15.4-based technologies (including Matter, Thread, and Zigbee), or wired interfaces such as HCI-UART, USB, SPI, and Audio I2S, the X500e delivers precise insights for network professionals.

Teledyne LeCroy's Frontline X500e protocol analyzer captures Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4 traffic simultaneously. Post this Teledyne LeCroy Frontline X500e Wireless Protocol Analyzer, featuring Wi-Fi 7 capture and analysis.

In the relentless pursuit of faster wireless connections, lower latency, and mindful of power consumption, the tech industry is turning to Wi-Fi 7 technology, based on the IEEE 802.11be standard for intensive and immersive applications, such as Industrial and medical IoT, 8K video stream, online gaming, and AR/VR. The Frontline X500e with its ability to handle 320MHz channel width and 4096 QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) empowers design and test engineers, and IT specialists to optimize performance and troubleshoot issues, in the rapidly evolving landscape of wireless communication. Only the Frontline X500e equips design and test engineers with the means to:

Ensure seamless interoperability of products that integrate Wi-Fi 7 technology.

Measure the impact of Wi-Fi 7 on overall system performance, latency, and throughput.

Reveal how Wi-Fi 7 implementations coexists with other wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth, fostering harmonious communication.

"Intel is excited to deliver Intel® Wi-Fi 7 BE200 for the new Teledyne X500e protocol analyzer. The updates in Wi-Fi 7 including multi-gig EHT speeds, expanded channel sizes, and Multi-Link Operation offer significant advancements over previous Wi-Fi generations that demand updated debug tools and measurement equipment. Teledyne's X500e, utilizing the Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200, will excel in its ability to rapidly drive quality into the development, integration, and productization of industry leading Wi-Fi solutions thus achieving the vision of Wi-Fi 7," said Eric McLaughlin, Vice President of Client Computing Group and General Manager of Wireless Solutions Group at Intel."

Whether you're a developer, network engineer, or system integrator, the Frontline X500e with Teledyne LeCroy's Wireless Protocol Suite software proves indispensable for tasks related to developing, testing, deploying, and maintaining products that leverage diverse wireless technologies, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands.

Availability

The Frontline X500e Wireless Protocol Analyzer is available to order. For additional information, please contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-359-8570 or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at TeledyneLeCroy.com/FrontlineX500e.

For existing Frontline X500 customers that are interested in the enhanced X500e with Wi-Fi 7, please contact us for information about upgrading your X500 systems.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2024 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. Bluetooth® and Bluetooth LE™ are trademarks of the Bluetooth SIG.

Technical contact: Priyanka Gupta – Senior Product Manager 434-951-0205 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211 Website: https://teledynelecroy.com



SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy