New Wishsaver™ Product Preserves Timeless Birthday Tradition By Keeping Wishes Safe

Enter three entrepreneurial dads with an innovative new product designed to help make birthday and other milestone occasions more special and wishes come true – Wishsaver ™.

Launched this week, Wishsaver is a clear, ring-shaped candle holder designed to be easily adhered to the top of almost any container for store-bought cakes including plastic cake domes and rectangular (i.e. sheet) cake containers and cardboard boxes. Applying the Wishsaver in this way converts the cake's own container into a shield that protects the cake during the candle extinguishing ritual, thereby allowing the practice of blowing out birthday candles to continue, germ-free. Its patent-pending design accommodates up to 23 candles of most shapes and sizes including large digits and sparklers.

"No parent wants to tell their child that they can't blow out their birthday candles or, worse yet, serve cake with germs on it to their guests," said Wishsaver Co-Founder Brian Garbutt. "Our hope is that Wishsaver will preserve this tradition, bringing joy to our customers and making more wishes come true."

Priced at $7.99, the Wishsaver is made of recyclable materials and is now available for purchase online. To use Wishsaver, simply remove the strips from the adhesive on the underside of the Wishsaver ring and firmly press the ring onto the cake box or other container to secure it. Insert candles into the ring's circular (candle holder) nubs ensuring a snug fit, carefully light candles, and make a wish.

"We all have had to sacrifice so much during the pandemic, including opportunities to make new memories, and wishes, with loved ones," says Wishsaver Co-Founder, Luis Morales. "We are thrilled to bring Wishsaver to market to help restore a sense of normalcy around celebrating birthdays and other special moments as we emerge from the pandemic."

A Wishsaver "Did You Know?" — The tradition of blowing out candles dates back to ancient Greece, when candles were burned as offerings to gods and goddesses. The ancient Greeks baked round cakes to symbolize the moon and put candles on these cakes to pay tribute to the moon goddess, Artemis.

For more information, please visit the Wishsaver website at wish-saver.com. Follow along on social at @wish.saver (Instagram) and @wishsaver (Facebook).

