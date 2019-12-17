New Workforce Development Program Places First Participants into Atlanta-Area Jobs

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading workforce development organization Cara Chicago and its affiliate partner Atlanta Mission formally celebrated the launch of their co-created workforce development program, Atlanta Mission @Work. The program's personal and professional development, access to employment opportunities, and focus on job retention provides a solid foundation for economically challenged individuals to begin a path to self-sufficiency. Since launching their first cohort in July, Atlanta Mission @Work has placed 10 individuals into high-quality jobs in the Atlanta area.

Jim Reese (Atlanta Mission president, CEO) and Maria Kim (Cara Chicago president, CEO) cut the ribbon on co-created workforce development program, Atlanta Mission @Work. Former NFL running back Shaun Alexander joins Jim Reese (Atlanta Mission president, CEO), Maria Kim (Cara Chicago president, CEO), and team members from both organizations.

"Today we celebrate the launch of not just a job search program, but a job search, job placement, and job retention program," said Maria Kim, President & CEO of Cara. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome the Atlanta Mission team into our community and to help deepen their impact and create real and lasting success."

The launch was commemorated with a ribbon cutting at the Atlanta Mission headquarters. Members of Cara and Atlanta Mission staff were present, as were representatives from Stand Together Foundation, Schoen Foundation, Cara founding family the Owens, and former NFL running back Shaun Alexander. The program included remarks from Cara and Atlanta Mission CEOs, as well as current @Work participant Natasha and her children.

"Atlanta Mission @Work has changed our entire program. To see the light and hope that has come out of this work is truly motivating," said Jim Reese, CEO of Atlanta Mission. "This gives people living in homelessness and poverty an opportunity to believe they are more."

The launch of Atlanta Mission @Work also marked the formation of Cara Plus - an expansion arm of the Cara enterprise. For nearly 30 years, Cara has honed its services to become a best-in-class agency, placing individuals experiencing poverty into more than 10,000 jobs and garnering one-year, same-firm retention rates of more than 70% for those placed in permanent jobs. Its affiliate partnership with Atlanta Mission is designed to replicate these results in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area.

Cara first tested a partnership model in 2016 in a pilot program with Lutheran Social Services of Indiana located in Fort Wayne. The resulting program, LSSI Works – a workforce development program steeped in the Cara methodology - has since served more than 100 people with wages increasing to more than $12 per hour for individuals who successfully completed the program.

