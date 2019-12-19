New Workout Studio In Bloomingdale Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"We are excited to bring the BEST. WERKOUT. EVER. to Bloomingdale," Carrie Rudman, SPENGA Bloomingdale Owner. "Our incredible instructors and staff are ready to introduce this fun, fast paced, high energy concept to this community. They are ready to deliver results and are committed to creating an amazing experience for you every time you walk through the door."

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and prices will range from $69 per month for 4X-per month to $149 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call the studio at 630-589-0133 or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio will open its doors for a soft open on December 21st and will be open to the general public on January 5th. There will be a ribbon cutting on January 23rd and a grand opening celebration January 30th from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

SPENGA of Bloomingdale is located at 148 E. Lake Street, Suite 148 A, Bloomingdale, IL 60108.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 250 studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

