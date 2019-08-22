New Workout Studio In Boca Raton Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Boca Raton, Florida.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio. To make your SPENGA workout even more convenient, the studio offers amenities such as showers and a supervised kids room.

"We can't wait to bring the first SPENGA studio to South Florida," Brian O'Rourke, SPENGA Boca Raton Owner. "Boca Raton… get ready to WERK!"

SPENGA offers sessions starting as early as 5:15 a.m. and as late as 7:15 p.m. Membership options include 4x/month, 8x/month and unlimited sessions. Class packs and individual sessions are also available for purchase. For membership rates, to set up a tour or to sign up for a free session, contact the studio at 561-617-1845.

The studio opened its doors on Saturday, August 17th, 2019. There will be a grand opening ribbon cutting with the Chamber next month.

SPENGA of Boca Raton is located at 5030 Champion Blvd. Suite F2, Boca Raton, FL 33496.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 200 studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal

Co-Founder

773-550-6735

rmcgreal@spenga.com

