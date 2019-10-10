New Workout Studio In Marlborough Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"SPENGA at the Apex Center is a great location for the first SPENGA not only in Massachusetts, but in New England," Jackie Beaulac, SPENGA Marlborough Owner. "It is a high energy, fast-paced workout that delivers results and we are committed to creating an amazing experience for you every time you walk through the doors."

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Prices will range from $79 per month for 4X-per month to $149 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call the studio at 508-343-7105 or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio opened its doors on July 10th, 2019 and there will be a grand opening ribbon cutting and celebration on Thursday, October 17th from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. During the celebration there will be free 30-minute spin classes for the public. Call or email the studio at info@spengamarlborough.com to reserve your spot. We are also offering 2 weeks free for anyone that signs up on 10/17 for a membership!

SPENGA of Marlborough is located at 115 Apex Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 200 studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

