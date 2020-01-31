New Workout Studio In Pasadena Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Pasadena, California.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"Pasadena is a great location for the first SPENGA in California. I'm very excited to introduce this great workout and to continue building the community of SPENGA members who have already joined us on the journey," said Jessica Thumati, SPENGA Pasadena Owner. "Our team of incredible instructors and member experience staff are excited for you to experience the SPENGA workout while being surrounded by a like-minded and supportive community. SPENGA Pasadena is committed to creating an amazing experience every time you walk through the doors."

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and prices will range from $99 per month for 4X-per month, $159 for 8X-per month and $199 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call the studio at 626-333-5700 or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio opened its doors on December 30th and is currently accepting new members.

SPENGA of Pasadena is located at 75 W. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91103.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 250+ studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal

Co-Founder

773-550-6735

rmcgreal@spenga.com

