New Workout Studio In Roswell Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Roswell, Georgia.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"We are excited to bring SPENGA to Roswell. Our team of incredible instructors and staff look forward to introducing this amazing concept to you in a beautiful studio surrounded by a supportive and caring community," Mitchell and Lisa Hobbs, SPENGA Roswell Owners. "This is a fun, fast paced workout that delivers results and we are committed to creating an amazing experience for you every time you walk through the doors."

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and prices will range from $79 per month for 4X-per month to $169 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call or text the studio at 770-229-7239, visit www.spengaroswell.com or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio will open its doors on Monday, September 23rd, 2019. There will be a grand opening ribbon cutting and celebration next month.

SPENGA of Roswell is located at 885 Woodstock Rd., Roswell, GA 30075.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 200 studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal

Co-Founder

773-550-6735

rmcgreal@spenga.com

SOURCE SPENGA

Related Links

http://www.spenga.com

