New Workout Studio In Seminole Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

SEMINOLE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Seminole, Florida.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

"We couldn't be more excited to be part of the Seminole community, with our dream of uniting people through fitness," Dan Foster, SPENGA Seminole Owner. "We deliver an amazing spa like experience, combined with a workout that combines the three pillars of fitness: cardio, strength and flexibility, in ONE spot putting equal focus on all three components. Our studio team is a group of like-minded individuals fueled by passion to change lives. We absolutely cannot wait to share this with Seminole!"

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"We're thrilled to be opening our first location in the Florida market," Roger McGreal, SPENGA Co-Founder. "The franchisee of SPENGA Seminole, Dan Foster, has a true passion for fitness and plans to deliver the Best. Workout. Ever. to Seminole residents."

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and prices will range from $69 per month for 4X-per month, to $159 per month for unlimited sessions. There are also individual session packages available. For exclusive membership rates call the studio at 727-753-9310 or stop by for a personalized tour.

The studio is scheduled to open February 15th. To celebrate the new studio, there will be a three-day Grand Opening event with a VIP party and ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 14th – the community is invited to stop by during the celebration.

SPENGA of Seminole is located at 11125 Park Blvd, Suite 120, Seminole, FL 33772, and you can reach Dan Foster at dan@spengatampabay.com.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 100 studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

